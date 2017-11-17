The Field’s Christmas gift guide for women

If you’re still stuck for the country gentlemen on your list, read The Field’s Christmas gift guide for men. From shoes suitable for supper parties to a handy charger essential in the field, buy for sporting sorts with our advice.

THE FIELD’S CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR WOMEN

Baker boy style fashion for the field.

SUEDE BAKER’S HAT, TROY LONDON
One size olive suede, so you know it’ll fit. For field fashionistas.
♦ Price £230
♦ Tel 020 3457 8549
www.troylondon.com

Perfect for personalising.

SHOOTING CUSHIONS, BLUECUCKOO
Personalise the embroidered partridge, grouse or pheasant with shoot names, or keep plain. Made to order.
♦ Price from £139
♦ Tel 07498 312158
www.bluecuckoo.co.uk

Look stylish in rabbit fur.

RABBIT FUR WAISTCOAT, PURDEY
Figure flattering with room for a cashmere jumper beneath. Bunny girl.
♦ Price £995
♦ Tel 020 7499 1801
www.purdey.com

Serving ware with a sporting twist.

GAME BIRDS LARGE STEEL TRAY, EMMA BRIDGEWATER
Gamebirds on steel, perfect for a sporting sort.
♦ Price £32
♦ Tel 01782 407733
www.emmabridgewater.co.uk

Complete the Christmas ensemble with a cowhide clutch.

ARUNDEL CLUTCH BAG, HYDE & HARE
Cowhide that goes moo-tifully on any occasion.
Made in England.
♦ Price £65
♦ Tel 07867 775600
www.hydeandhare.com

Perfect for putting your feet up.

OTTOMAN, ZULUCOW
Bespoke Nguni cowhide makes the perfect fireside perch.
♦ Price £675
♦ Tel 07983 627710
www.zulucow.co.uk

The stylish way to tidy festive mess.

LAUNDRY BASKET, LIFE OF RILEY
The perfect piece for corralling
festive detritus.
♦ Price £350
♦ Tel 01799 551813
www.lifeofrileyonline.co.uk

No need to feel the chill in this decadent fox fur.

REVERSIBLE CASHMERE & FUR SCARF, WILLIAM & SON
Finished with decadent fox fur, perfect for snuggling.
♦ Price £395
♦ Tel 020 7493 8385
www.williamandson.co.uk

An exotic addition to the Christmas tree.

SPARKLY ANIMAL DECORATIONS, RAJ TENT CLUB
Add something wild to your spruce this year.
♦ Price £10 each
♦ Tel 020 7820 0010
www.rajtentclub.com

A stylish shirt for town or country.

ALFIE SHIRT, MISTAMINA
Town or country, this shirt is eminently adaptable.
♦ Price £70
♦ Tel 01665 511797
www.mistamina.com

Essential bar accessory for the festivities.

BOTTLE OPENER, EAST AFRICAN TRADING COMPANY
Ankole horn fashioned into an elegant bar accessory.
♦ Price £40
♦ Tel 01225 290956
www.eastafricantrading.co.uk

HUNTING CAP, THE QH HUNTER
Sport an elegant safety hat this season. Different colours available.
♦ Price £250
♦ Tel 0116 259 6694
www.quorn-hunt.co.uk

For casting exotic shadows.

LAMPSHADE, JOANNA WOOD
Cast an exotic shadow with this vibrant drawing-room addition.
♦ Price from £108
♦ Tel 020 7730 5064
www.joannawood.co.uk

A super way to say thank you.

THE COTMAN POSTCARD COLLECTION, WINSOR & NEWTON
Forget WhatsApp. Hand paint a postcard to send home.
♦ Price £27
♦ Tel 020 8424 3200
www.winsornewton.com/uk

Picnic on antique dress Gordon tartan.

PICNIC RUG, JOANNA WOOD
In antique dress Gordon tartan, with a waterproof backing (137cm x 183cm).
♦ Price £112.50
♦ Tel 020 7730 5064
www.joannawood.co.uk

Add an exotic theme to your Christmas table.

OUT OF AFRICA TABLE MATS, CLUB MATTERS
Hand-coloured elegance. The perfect foil to the English dining room. Matching coasters, too.
♦ Price £56
♦ Tel 01962 771275
www.clubmatters.com