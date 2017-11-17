If you have a sporting Diana to buy for this year, look no further than The Field's Christmas gift guide for women for the perfect present

The Field’s Christmas gift guide for women and home has the perfect present for every sporting Diana and country household on your list. From stylish field attire to sporting serving ware, warming furs and something wild for the Christmas tree, we’ve taken the stress out of buying for her this year.

If you’re still stuck for the country gentlemen on your list, read The Field’s Christmas gift guide for men. From shoes suitable for supper parties to a handy charger essential in the field, buy for sporting sorts with our advice.

THE FIELD’S CHRISTMAS GIFT GUIDE FOR WOMEN

An exotic lampshade, stylish fur to snuggle up in and serving ware with a sporting twist – we suggest the best presents for sporting Dianas in The Field’s Christmas gift guide for women.

SUEDE BAKER’S HAT, TROY LONDON

One size olive suede, so you know it’ll fit. For field fashionistas.

♦ Price £230

♦ Tel 020 3457 8549

♦ www.troylondon.com

SHOOTING CUSHIONS, BLUECUCKOO

Personalise the embroidered partridge, grouse or pheasant with shoot names, or keep plain. Made to order.

♦ Price from £139

♦ Tel 07498 312158

♦ www.bluecuckoo.co.uk

RABBIT FUR WAISTCOAT, PURDEY

Figure flattering with room for a cashmere jumper beneath. Bunny girl.

♦ Price £995

♦ Tel 020 7499 1801

♦ www.purdey.com

GAME BIRDS LARGE STEEL TRAY, EMMA BRIDGEWATER

Gamebirds on steel, perfect for a sporting sort.

♦ Price £32

♦ Tel 01782 407733

♦ www.emmabridgewater.co.uk

ARUNDEL CLUTCH BAG, HYDE & HARE

Cowhide that goes moo-tifully on any occasion.

Made in England.

♦ Price £65

♦ Tel 07867 775600

♦ www.hydeandhare.com

OTTOMAN, ZULUCOW

Bespoke Nguni cowhide makes the perfect fireside perch.

♦ Price £675

♦ Tel 07983 627710

♦ www.zulucow.co.uk

LAUNDRY BASKET, LIFE OF RILEY

The perfect piece for corralling

festive detritus.

♦ Price £350

♦ Tel 01799 551813

♦ www.lifeofrileyonline.co.uk

REVERSIBLE CASHMERE & FUR SCARF, WILLIAM & SON

Finished with decadent fox fur, perfect for snuggling.

♦ Price £395

♦ Tel 020 7493 8385

♦ www.williamandson.co.uk

SPARKLY ANIMAL DECORATIONS, RAJ TENT CLUB

Add something wild to your spruce this year.

♦ Price £10 each

♦ Tel 020 7820 0010

♦ www.rajtentclub.com

ALFIE SHIRT, MISTAMINA

Town or country, this shirt is eminently adaptable.

♦ Price £70

♦ Tel 01665 511797

♦ www.mistamina.com

BOTTLE OPENER, EAST AFRICAN TRADING COMPANY

Ankole horn fashioned into an elegant bar accessory.

♦ Price £40

♦ Tel 01225 290956

♦ www.eastafricantrading.co.uk

HUNTING CAP, THE QH HUNTER

Sport an elegant safety hat this season. Different colours available.

♦ Price £250

♦ Tel 0116 259 6694

♦ www.quorn-hunt.co.uk

LAMPSHADE, JOANNA WOOD

Cast an exotic shadow with this vibrant drawing-room addition.

♦ Price from £108

♦ Tel 020 7730 5064

♦ www.joannawood.co.uk

THE COTMAN POSTCARD COLLECTION, WINSOR & NEWTON

Forget WhatsApp. Hand paint a postcard to send home.

♦ Price £27

♦ Tel 020 8424 3200

♦ www.winsornewton.com/uk

PICNIC RUG, JOANNA WOOD

In antique dress Gordon tartan, with a waterproof backing (137cm x 183cm).

♦ Price £112.50

♦ Tel 020 7730 5064

♦ www.joannawood.co.uk

OUT OF AFRICA TABLE MATS, CLUB MATTERS

Hand-coloured elegance. The perfect foil to the English dining room. Matching coasters, too.

♦ Price £56

♦ Tel 01962 771275

♦ www.clubmatters.com