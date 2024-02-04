Point-to-Point Fixtures: February 2024

All the point-to-point fixtures for February 2023 in one place.
All the point-to-point fixtures for February 2024 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.
POINT TO POINT FIXTURES IN FEBRUARY 2024
Saturday 10th February 2024
Brocklesby Park
Sunday 11th February 2024
Friars Haugh, Borders
Buckfastleigh, Devon
Higham, Suffolk
Saturday 17th February 2024
Horseheath, Cambridgeshire
Sunday 18th February 2024
Countryside Alliance Club (Wessex)
Badbury Rings, Dorset
Askham Bryan College, Yorkshire
Knightwick
Saturday 24th February 2024
Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire
Sunday 25th February 2024
College Valley & North Northumberland Hunt
Alnwick, Northumberland
Garthorpe, Leicestershire
Charing, Kent
Larkhill, Wiltshire
Howick, Gwent