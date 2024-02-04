Point-to-Point Fixtures: February 2024

All the point-to-point fixtures for February 2023 in one place.

All the point-to-point fixtures for February 2024 in one place for you to plan and prepare for an enjoyable day out in the countryside.

POINT TO POINT FIXTURES IN FEBRUARY 2024

Saturday 10th February 2024

Brocklesby Hunt

Brocklesby Park

Sunday 11th February 2024

Berwickshire Races

Friars Haugh, Borders

South Pool Harriers

Buckfastleigh, Devon

Waveney Harriers

Higham, Suffolk

Saturday 17th February 2024

Puckeridge & Essex Hunts

Horseheath, Cambridgeshire

Sunday 18th February 2024

Countryside Alliance Club (Wessex)

Badbury Rings, Dorset

York North & West of Yore

Askham Bryan College, Yorkshire

Knightwick Races

Knightwick

Saturday 24th February 2024

Kimblewick Meeting

Kingston Blount, Oxfordshire

Sunday 25th February 2024

College Valley & North Northumberland Hunt

Alnwick, Northumberland

Cottesmore

Garthorpe, Leicestershire

South East Hunts Club

Charing, Kent

South & West Wilts

Larkhill, Wiltshire

Curre & Llangibby

Howick, Gwent