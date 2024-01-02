Point-to-Point Fixtures: January 2024

Point-to-point fixtures for January 2024. Start the year off right with an enjoyable day out.
Start your year off right by going to a point-to-point this January. Whatever the weather may be you can still head to the field to claim some fresh air and perhaps a tipple or two to warm yourself.
WHERE TO POINT-TO-POINT IN JANUARY 2024
Saturday 20th January 2024
Larkhill, Wiltshire
Revesby Park, Lincolnshire
Sunday 21st January 2024
Cocklebarrow, Gloucestershire
Friars Haugh, Borders
Chipley Park, Somerset
Sunday 28th January 2024
Cambridgeshire with Enfield Chace
Horseheath, Cambridgeshire
Alnwick, Northumberland
Milborne St Andrew, Dorset