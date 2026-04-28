Be the picnic envy of your local point-to-point with The Field's guide on how to make the ultimate point-to-point picnic

Is it going to be your 4×4 that has a group clustered around it at picnic time? Will your point-to-point picnic be the ultimate?

Follow our advice and you’ll have standing room only. Point-to-pointing is a ton of fun and an absolute must for a jolly sporting weekend when the season is over. (You might also like to try the recipes included in our Best Elevenses snacks article here.)

Perfect point-to-point fodder

Think handy-held deliciousness, warming drinks if it’s cold, some convivial cocktails. We’ve done the thinking for you with our point-to-point picnic selection below.

This spicy egg dip can be made the day before then boxed up ready to take on your picnic. I then also pack a box of mixed crudités, some savoury biscuits and crisps, and a wooden board to serve.

These spicy treats will have your guests champing at the bit to tuck in.

With their light, crispy layers of buttery pastry, vol-au-vents are best eaten in the great outdoors. You can start from scratch with the cases but no one will judge you for using shop-bought ones (though sadly these often don’t come with the pastry ‘hats’).

These handheld pies are big on flavour, and I find the ‘feta’ cheese creates an excellent balance with the meaty, spicy pheasant and chorizo.

You cannot go wrong with sausage rolls at a point-to-point picnic. In fact, they are a picnic hamper essential. And the only way to better a sausage roll is to add game. Use our recipe for venison sausage rolls which are sure to be popular. Plenty will be back for seconds but our recipe makes an enormous batch.

Or try these pheasant and tarragon sausage rolls if your freezer is still stuffed with pheasants. The season may be over but pigeon is prime eating now, so make woodpigeon sausage rolls – they are quick, simple and delicious. Or for something a little groovy, try wild rabbit rolls. These make larger rolls which are deliciously aromatic, with a rosemary skewer through each.

Homemade scotch eggs require a lighter touch than sausage rolls, but they make impressive picnic fodder. These pheasant scotch quails eggs are as delicious as the classic, but with an added gamey twist. And this succulent venison scotch egg is simpler to make than you think. You’ll be hard pressed to find a point-to-point punter willing to turn down the meaty exterior and runny yolk.

Pasties and pies

If you are looking for something substantial to add to the hamper, pasties and pies are guaranteed favourites. Our pheasant and walnut pasties can be miniaturised if you’d prefer a moreish morsel. And if you have run out of pheasant, venison makes an excellent alternative. Or if your freezer is filled with a rather mixed bag of game, try this game pasty recipe. For perfectly petite pastry parcels, our pheasant, cabbage and cheese pierogi are a popular offering. And finally for a fantastically impressive picnic centrepiece, replace the standard pork pie with a raised game pie. Delicious when served in generous wedges and scoffed from the back of the 4×4.

Soups

When the weather turns inclement, something a little more warming is essential, so keep a flask filled with soup handy. Our Lebanese pheasant broth is warming but not too filling – perfect for when there is plenty more picnic to scoff. And when the weather worsens keep spirits high with game soup. It is nothing short of a miracle worker on chilly days.

Something sweet

Point-to-points call for pud, so keep something sweet in the hamper for when the rest has been scoffed.

These gooseberry, lime and elderflower travel cakes are inspired by the French tradition of bringing an edible present to a party or picnic.

And to drink?

I love how the tart, fruity flavours of the rhubarb balance the bright acidity of lime and warming kick of rum.

You might also like to read: The Field’s guide to the picnic season

This article was first published in 2017 and has been updated.

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