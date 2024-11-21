If you've served a pheasant casserole, this is the perfect way to make good use of the carcasses.

Whose heart doesn’t sing on a cold day in the field when the elevenses are brought around. This game soup is nothing short of a miracle worker when the weather takes a turn for the worse. It’s the perfect way to use up partridge and pheasant bones and carcasses, so nothing goes to waste. Serve with a good glug of sherry. (For more elevenses recipes for shoot day, read here.)

Game soup

This game soup works miracles on a freezing day. (Read how to keep warm on a shoot day.)

Serves 10

At least 6 partridge/pheasant carcasses

A carrier bag full of mixed vegetable trimmings

8 litres water

100g tomato purée

2 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp salt

6 tbsp Worcester sauce

Chilli/normal sherry and tabasco to serve

Put the carcasses into an oven set to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 for 20 minutes until browned. Transfer to a large pan, add the veg trimmings and water and bring to the boil, then turn down to simmer for three hours. Strain the liquid and then reduce on a high heat by half. Whisk in the other ingredients and adjust the seasoning/spice to taste. Be sure to serve with a good glug of sherry – the soup is made for it. (Read more sherry recipes here.)

