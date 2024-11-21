If you've served a pheasant casserole, this is the perfect way to make good use of the carcasses.
Whose heart doesn’t sing on a cold day in the field when the elevenses are brought around. This game soup is nothing short of a miracle worker when the weather takes a turn for the worse. It’s the perfect way to use up partridge and pheasant bones and carcasses, so nothing goes to waste. Serve with a good glug of sherry. (For more elevenses recipes for shoot day, read here.)
Game soup
This game soup works miracles on a freezing day. (Read how to keep warm on a shoot day.)
Serves 10
- At least 6 partridge/pheasant carcasses
- A carrier bag full of mixed vegetable trimmings
- 8 litres water
- 100g tomato purée
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp salt
- 6 tbsp Worcester sauce
- Chilli/normal sherry and tabasco to serve
- Put the carcasses into an oven set to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6 for 20 minutes until browned.
- Transfer to a large pan, add the veg trimmings and water and bring to the boil, then turn down to simmer for three hours.
- Strain the liquid and then reduce on a high heat by half.
- Whisk in the other ingredients and adjust the seasoning/spice to taste.
- Be sure to serve with a good glug of sherry – the soup is made for it. (Read more sherry recipes here.)
This recipe was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.