Elevenses for a busy shoot day

As a mid-morning mouthful or reviving afternoon tea, these recipes are sweet, savoury and sustaining: the perfect pick-me-up for a busy shoot day, says Philippa Davis

Buttery cornbread with cheese and chives

I was first introduced to cornbread when cooking for some American clients on a shoot in Wiltshire. At their request, I made a batch of cornbread for them to take out with their Elevenses. My first attempt apparently was “not bad for a Brit” but would benefit from a little more butter. This feedback came as something of a shock because as a chef and as someone from the West Country, I had never been accused of holding back on the dairy. Comments duly noted. I set to work tweaking my recipe to produce the cornbread below, which not only has a fantastically rich, buttery crumb but also a generous sprinkle of tangy, fatty cheddar cheese. Makes 16 squares.

Ingredients:

120g yellow cornmeal (fine or medium ground)

120g plain flour

1tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

¼ tsp fine sea salt

80g light brown sugar

100g salted butter, melted and slightly cooled

240g buttermilk

2 medium free-range eggs

10g chives, finely chopped

100g strong cheddar cheese, grated

Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/Gas Mark 7. Line a 20cm-square baking tin with non-stick paper. In a large mixing bowl whisk together the cornmeal, flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, salt and sugar. Briefly whisk together the cooled melted butter, buttermilk and eggs in a measuring jug. Stir the contents of the jug into the bowl containing the flour and stir in the chives and cheese. Be careful not to over-mix. Pour into the tin and bake in the oven on a middle shelf for 20 to 25 minutes or until a skewer comes out clean. Leave to cool then cut into squares.

Note: this cornbread can be made a day in advance and wrapped well or frozen and saved for a later date. It is delicious as a savoury snack in its own right or as a great accompaniment to a hearty autumn soup.

Spelt, oat and salted chocolate shortbread

These classy shortbreads have plenty of buttery goodness, a lovely rich nuttiness from the oats and spelt, and a touch of decadent chocolate. I love serving them with morning coffee before the first drive but also find they go particularly well with the shots of sloe or damson gin at Elevenses. Makes around 34 biscuits.

Ingredients:

Shortbread:

200g salted butter, at room temperature

100g icing sugar

200g spelt flour

50g cornflour

50g oats, finely ground

Topping:

90g 70% chocolate, broken into squares

Sea salt flakes

Shortbread

Beat the butter and icing sugar until pale and fluffy before gently mixing in the spelt flour, cornflour and oats. Turn the dough out on to a lightly floured surface and roll into a 4cm-diameter log. Wrap well cling film and chill in the fridge for 30 minutes. Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/Gas Mark 4. Cut the log into lcm-thick discs and lay them out on a flat lined baking tray. leaving a couple of centimetres’ gap berween each disc. Bake for 15 minutes until lightly golden then leave to cool on the tray.

Topping

Melt the chocolate by placing it in a bowl set above a pan of gently simmering water. Spoon a little chocolate on to half of each of the shortbreads and place them back on the tray. Immediately sprinkle the wet chocolate with a little sea salt. Once they have all been topped, place in the fridge to set. This should take about 30 minutes. Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.

Note: if you prefer sharp lines, you can dip your shortbreads into the bowl of melted chocolate – you may just need a little extra. Also, to avoid a ‘chocolate foot’, give the biscuits a little turn after they’ve been in the fridge for 10 minutes.

Sticky ginger and date cake

On a cold shoot day this spicy, sweet and sticky cake is exactly what I want to come in to and devour with a hot cup of tea. It keeps well so can be made in advance and stored in an airtight container. Makes 10 slices.

Ingredients:

80g dates

¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda

100ml whole milk

80g salted butter

40g light muscovado sugar

100g golden syrup

30g black treacle

150g plain flour

1 heaped tsp baking powder

1½ tsp ground ginger

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

2 medium free-range eggs

60g stem ginger, finely chopped