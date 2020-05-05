Philippa Davis' gooseberry, lime and elderflower travel cakes are simple to make and the perfect moreish morsels

These gooseberry, lime and elderflower travel cakes are inspired by the French tradition of bringing an edible present to a party or picnic. Try Philippa Davis’ recipe for the perfect moreish morsels to gift – or just to keep for yourself.

There are many ways to spend this time, but baking will certainly make you popular. Whether you are looking to feed a hungry house, leave a freshly baked batch on a friend’s doorstep or just enjoy straight from the oven, take inspiration from The Field’s guide to lockdown baking.

GOOSEBERRY, LIME AND ELDERFLOWER TRAVEL CAKES

Makes 24 small cakes

A 24-hole mini-muffin tin

1⁄2 tbsp sunflower oil

280g (93⁄4oz) best-quality marzipan

3 free-range/organic medium eggs

75g (3oz) salted butter, melted

2 tbsp cornflour

11⁄2 tbsp elderflower cordial or St Germain elderflower liqueur

24 small gooseberries, stem and tops removed

For the icing

120g (81⁄2oz) icing sugar

1 tbsp cream

1 tbsp elderflower cordial or St Germain elderflower liqueur

Juice from half a lime plus lime zest to decorate

To make the gooseberry, lime and elderflower cakes first preheat the oven to 175°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4. Grease each muffin mould lightly with the sunflower oil.

Break the marzipan into chunks and pulse briefly in a food processor (too much and it will become oily). Add the eggs one at a time giving a quick pulse after each addition.

Add the melted butter, cornflour and elderflower cordial or liqueur.

Scrape the mixture into a jug (it should be a loose batter) then pour into each muffin mould until it’s two-thirds full.

Place one gooseberry in each and bake on the middle shelf for 20 minutes; they should be golden and slightly puffed up.

Cool in the tin then gently prize out on to a tray – a toothpick is the perfect tool to help with this.

To make the icing, measure the icing sugar into a bowl then add the cream and elderflower cordial or liqueur on one side and gradually incorporate.

Loosen the mixture with fresh lime juice until it is a thick but pourable consistency.

Spoon the icing over the gooseberry, lime and elderflower cakes, allowing it to dribble over the sides, then grate fresh zest over the tops.