Vote now to choose the Eat Game Awards 2018 winners

Voting is open for the inaugural Eat Game Awards 2018. Select your winners today to crown the champions of British game

Voting is now open for the inaugural Eat Game Awards 2018. With ten nominees to choose from across ten different categories, including Best Added Value Game Product sponsored by The Field, cast your vote before 30 September to crown the winners.

Click HERE to cast your votes today.

And for inspiration on how to use your own game, take a look through The Field’s website for the recipes you need to see you through the season.

EAT GAME AWARDS 2018

The Eat Game Awards 2018 is a brand-new initiative, the brainchild of three leading British businesses – James Purdey & Sons Ltd, Boisdale Restaurants and Taste of Game. By bringing together the shooting, game meat and hospitality sectors, together they want to find the unsung heroes of British game.

The Awards have launched a national search to find and reward the champions of British game, those that use innovation and passion while working with this natural, countryside harvest. Ten nominees have been selected across ten categories, and now is your chance to select the winners.

To reflect the ever-growing use of wild game, ten different categories have been selected and are as follows. The Field is proud to sponsor Best Added Value Game Product.

Best restaurant regularly serving game

Best pub regularly serving game

Best game chef regularly cooking game

Best game farmers market stall including street food vendor

Best added value game product

Best multiple retailer selling game

Best small retailer selling game

Best game butcher

Game Hero

Champion of Champions

Click HERE to vote in the Eat Game Awards 2018.

James Horne of Purdey said, “The consumption of game meat is a great joy to those that have enjoyed the spoils during the game season. We are determined to broaden the awareness of the delights this meat brings and encourage its wider consumption across the UK. The Awards are a tremendous way of recognising the significant breadth of game use and innovation that so many ordinary people, chefs, restaurants and companies have brought to our table.”

Ranald Macdonald of Boisdale said, “The eating of game is integral to the survival of the Great British countryside, the rural economy and our way of life. It is also delicious and nutritious. For everyone’s benefit we need to encourage the consumption of British game.”

Annette Woolcock of Taste of Game: “We are very excited by the Awards and hope the shooting and game meat industry will get behind them by nominating and voting for their favourite businesses and individuals. There are some great businesses now using game and we want to reward and showcase them through these Awards”.

GET INVOLVED

To vote, click here and select your winners in each category. Voting closes on 30 September.

The results will be announced at the Eat Game Awards dinner at Boisdale Canary Wharf on 9 October, presented by BBC’s Adam Henson and JB Gill, alongside William Sitwell, Rose Prince and Mark Hix. Tickets are available at standard price for £149, premium for £195 and VIP tickets for £249. Buy your tickets here.