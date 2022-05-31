The Ultimate Platinum Jubilee Picnic Recipes

If you are planning to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee, Philippa Davis has the best selection of food and drink to make you the star of the village street party

There are many celebrations planned this month to celebrate HM The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but none are more enjoyable, fitting and inclusive than the street party.

The tradition of street parties in the UK is said to have begun after World War I as communities gathered together to enjoy ‘peace teas’. They were especially put on for the children, many of whom were orphaned and malnourished due to the war and the 1918-19 global flu epidemic.

Over the years, they have evolved and marked many great occasions, including King George V’s Silver Jubilee, the coronation of King George VI, The Queen’s 90th birthday and, of course, royal weddings.

If you are planning to take part in your local street party or the Big Jubilee Lunch on 2-5 June (visit bit.ly/BigJubileeLunch), this month’s recipes are perfect for such an occasion. They will transport well, can be made in advance and look and taste delicious. Now all you need is the bunting and sunshine.

VENISON AND CHUTNEY PASTY

Makes 8 pasties

Packed full of delicious venison, ale and sweet, tangy chutney, these pasties are ideal for a picnic or street party.

Ingredients

Filling

4 tbsp olive oil

600g stewing venison, cut into small pieces

3 medium red onions, chopped

3 tbsp plain flour

500ml ale

200g waxy potatoes, thinly sliced

200g swede, finely diced

8 tbsp chutney

Pastry

1kg strong bread flour

250g chilled salted butter, grated

250g chilled lard, grated

½ tsp fine sea salt

1 tsp ground black pepper

2 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

10 to 12 tbsp iced water

Glaze

1 egg

You will need two large, flat baking trays

Method

Filling

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/ gas mark 4.

Place a casserole dish on a medium to high heat and add the oil. In batches, season and brown the venison.

Once browned, return all the venison to the dish and add the onions.

Sauté for another five minutes, then sprinkle over the flour and mix well.

Pour over the ale and bring to a simmer, then cover with a cartouche and lid.

Cook in the oven for 1 hour.

After 1 hour, stir in the potatoes and swede, season again and return, covered, to the oven for approximately 1 more hour.

Once the meat is soft and the vegetables are cooked, check the seasoning, then leave to cool completely.

Chill in the fridge overnight.

Pastry

In a large bowl rub together the flour, butter, lard, salt, pepper and rosemary.

Add enough iced water to form a dough, then roll into a log.

Divide into 8 equal-sized discs, wrap individually and chill in the fridge for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Assembly

Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/ gas mark 5.

Remove the pastry from the fridge and leave for 10 minutes.

Lightly beat 1 egg.

Roll a pastry disc into a 20cm circle, then use a plate to cut around and neaten the edges. Brush with beaten egg.

Place 1 tablespoon of chutney near the centre and spoon 1/8th of the venison filling on top.

Fold over the pastry and crimp the edge to seal. Brush with beaten egg.

Repeat the process with the rest of the ingredients.

Spread the assembled pasties across two flat baking trays lined with baking parchment.

Bake in the oven for 55 minutes. The centre of each pasty should be piping hot and the pastry golden.

Serve hot or cold.

PLATINUM JUBILEE PUNCH

Makes 8 Servings

The Queen has wisely been rather secretive about her favourite foods for fear of being served them wherever she goes. However, her enjoyment of Dubonnet, a French aromatised wine-based aperitif, is widely known and has even been given a royal warrant.

Ingredients

130g granulated sugar

100ml water

120ml lemon juice (about 4 lemons)

Zest from 2 lemons

400g strawberries, hulled and roughly chopped

200ml gin

200ml Dubonnet

800ml chilled soda water

To serve

8 sprigs fresh mint

200g strawberries, sliced in half

Plenty of ice

8 tumblers

Paper straws

HOW TO MAKE

Punch

In a pan on a low heat add the granulated sugar, water, lemon juice and lemon zest.

Heat gently for a couple of minutes so the sugar dissolves.

Pour the mix into a blender and blitz with the strawberries.

Stir in the gin and Dubonnet.

To serve

Divide the mix into two large jugs, top with the soda water and gently stir.

Pour into tumblers over ice and top with fresh strawberries, mint and a straw.

Recipe note: omit the alcohol to make a refreshing strawberry lemonade.

LEMON AND VANILLA BUNDT CAKE WITH DUBONNET ICING

Makes 14 to 16 slices

This glorious crown-shaped cake will make an excellent addition to your feasting table.

Ingredients

Cake

330g salted butter, room temperature, plus 25g extra for greasing

330g caster sugar

5 medium eggs

2 tsp vanilla bean paste

200ml yogurt 2 lemons, zest only

330g self-raising flour

2 tsp baking powder

70g cornflour

Syrup

50ml elderflower cordial

50ml Dubonnet

Icing

250g icing sugar

40ml to 50ml Dubonnet

To decorate

A handful of edible flowers or herbs

You will need a 2.4-litre Bundt tin

Method

Cake

Preheat the oven to 160°C fan/ gas mark 4.

Thoroughly grease the Bundt tin with the extra 25g butter.

Beat the butter and sugar together until light and fluffy.

Crack the eggs into a jug and lightly whisk with the vanilla, yogurt and lemon zest.

In a small bowl stir the selfraising flour, baking powder and cornflour together.

Add the egg and flour mixes in two stages into the butter and lightly beat to combine. Pour into the cake tin.

Bake on the middle shelf for approximately 55 minutes.

Syrup

In a jug, mix 50ml elderflower cordial with 50ml Dubonnet. Pour over the warm cake and leave for 15 minutes before turning out on to a rack to cool.

Icing