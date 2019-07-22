The best picnic dips: pea and mint hummus and tuna pâté

Dips are a picnic hamper essential. Simple to make and great for feeding a crowd, Philippa Davis' best picnic dips include hummus with a hint of spice and Portugese-style pâté

Just because you are feasting al fresco, culinary standards do not have to slip. Dips are easy to make and good for feeding a crowd from a hamper, recommends Philippa Davis. The best picnic dips include pea and mint hummus with green chilli, best for enjoying crudités with a hint of spice. Or try the Portugese-style tuna, caper and parsley pâté – though do use albacore pole-and-line caught tuna, as it’s one of the more sustainable options available.

For a game main suitable for a picnic, try our venison salad niçoise – proof that game is not just for winter suppers, it makes excellent picnic hamper fare.

PEA AND MINT HUMMUS WITH GREEN CHILLI

Serves 8

240g chickpeas, drained

100g frozen peas, blanched in boiling water for 2 minutes

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp tahini

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 small clove of garlic, finely crushed with a little salt

1 tbsp roughly chopped parsley

2 tbsp roughly chopped mint

½ – 1 green chilli, finely chopped, seeds and membrane left in

Give the chickpeas a quick rinse in cold water and place them in a food processor with the rest of the ingredients and a little salt and pepper. Start with just ½ the green chilli as you can always add more.

Blitz until smooth then check the seasoning and spice level.

Place in a jar or sealable container/pot ready to take to the picnic.

Serve in the jar with a pot of crudités.

PORTUGESE-STYLE TUNA, CAPER AND PARSLEY PATE

Serves 8

100g drained tuna (ideally albacore pole-and-line caught as it’s one of the more sustainable types)

4 tbsp mayonnaise

1 tbsp finely chopped capers

1 tbsp finely chopped parsley

1 tbsp lemon juice

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 tsp Dijon mustard

In a bowl, lightly mash the tuna with a fork.

Stir in the rest of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper and taste to check the seasoning.

Scoop into a jar or sealable container and place in the fridge until you are ready to go.

Serve from the jar with savoury biscuits.