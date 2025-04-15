Philippa Davis makes the most of asparagus season. A perfect recipe for a riverside lunch, easy to prepare, transport and eat in the great outdoors.

Asparagus and walnut pesto pasta salad

Making the most of asparagus season, this pasta salad has a refreshing, herby, tangy sauce that works beautifully with the nutty, buttery cheese. We produce some amazing sheep’s cheese in the UK and some of my favourites include The English Pecorino by White Lake in Somerset, Corra Linn by Errington in Lanarkshire, and Spenwood by Village Maid in Berkshire (all available online).

Ingredients

300g asparagus, trimmed and washed

300g fusilli pasta

300ml crème fraîche

200g plain live yoghurt

1 unwaxed lemon, zest and juice

Walnut pesto 100g walnuts, lightly roasted then roughly chopped

100g hard British sheep’s cheese, finely grated

15g mint leaves

15g basil leaves

A pinch of red chilli flakes

4 tbsp cold-pressed rapeseed oil

15g parsley, finely chopped

In a large pan of lightly salted boiling water cook the asparagus for 1 minute then remove with tongs and leave to cool. In the same pan cook the pasta as per packet instructions for al dente then drain in a colander and rinse with cold water. Shake off excess water and tip into a bowl. Stir in the crème fraîche, yoghurt, lemon zest and juice, and then season.

Walnut pesto

Place half of the walnuts and half of the grated cheese in a blender then add the mint, basil, chilli flakes, oil and 10g of the parsley with a little seasoning. Blitz together, leaving some texture, then place in a separate mixing bowl. Chop the asparagus to the same length as the pasta and stir into the pesto. Lightly stir the dressed asparagus through the pasta and check the seasoning.

To serve

Pile the pasta salad into your serving dish and scatter over the rest of the walnuts, cheese and parsley. Note: If taking this on a picnic you can make it the night before and store it in the fridge. Take the extra walnuts, cheese and parsley mixed together in a pot and sprinkle it on top just before serving.

