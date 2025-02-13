Nduja devilled eggs – perfect for point-to-point picnics

Philippa Davis

Whether you are heading to a point-to-point or just fancy whipping up some tasty treats, these recipes will have your guests champing at the bit to tuck in, says Philippa Davis

Nduja devilled eggs

Nduja is a spicy, spreadable pork sausage. It originates from Calabria but we now also make some amazing versions here in the UK. I’m a particular fan of The Real Cure (Dorset) and Sunday Charcuterie (Suffolk), both of which are available online, but do look out for a local producer near you. For this recipe I have given timings for cooking the eggs from cold, as I find this method best for ensuring the yolks are gently cooked through without overdoing the whites.

Recipe for Nduja devilled eggs

Serves 12

Ingredients

  • 6 medium free range eggs
  • 2 tbsp nduja
  • 3 tbsp good-quality mayonnaise
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • 2 tbsp chives, finely chopped

Method

  1. Arrange the eggs in a single layer in a saucepan then top with cold water – it should cover them by 3cm. Bring to the boil then turn off the heat and cover with a lid for 12 minutes. Remove the eggs and place in a bowl filled with iced water until cold.
  2. Once cold, peel the eggs and slice them in half. Place the yolks in a blender.
  3. Add the nduja, mayonnaise and lemon juice to the yolks and blend until smooth, then briefly blend in 1 tablespoon of the chopped chives.
  4. Spoon or pipe (a star pattern is traditional) the egg yolk mixture into the cooked egg whites. Sprinkle over the rest of the chives.
  5. If taking these on a picnic I boil the eggs and make the filling the night before, then fill and pack them before leaving. They can then be popped into paper cupcake cases and snugly fitted into a tin.