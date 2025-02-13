Nduja devilled eggs – perfect for point-to-point picnics

Whether you are heading to a point-to-point or just fancy whipping up some tasty treats, these recipes will have your guests champing at the bit to tuck in, says Philippa Davis

Nduja is a spicy, spreadable pork sausage. It originates from Calabria but we now also make some amazing versions here in the UK. I’m a particular fan of The Real Cure (Dorset) and Sunday Charcuterie (Suffolk), both of which are available online, but do look out for a local producer near you. For this recipe I have given timings for cooking the eggs from cold, as I find this method best for ensuring the yolks are gently cooked through without overdoing the whites.

Recipe for Nduja devilled eggs

Serves 12

Ingredients

6 medium free range eggs

2 tbsp nduja

3 tbsp good-quality mayonnaise

1 tsp lemon juice

2 tbsp chives, finely chopped

Method