Nduja devilled eggs – perfect for point-to-point picnics

Whether you are heading to a point-to-point or just fancy whipping up some tasty treats, these recipes will have your guests champing at the bit to tuck in, says Philippa Davis
Nduja is a spicy, spreadable pork sausage. It originates from Calabria but we now also make some amazing versions here in the UK. I’m a particular fan of The Real Cure (Dorset) and Sunday Charcuterie (Suffolk), both of which are available online, but do look out for a local producer near you. For this recipe I have given timings for cooking the eggs from cold, as I find this method best for ensuring the yolks are gently cooked through without overdoing the whites.
Read: How to make the ultimate point-to-point picnic
Recipe for Nduja devilled eggs
Serves 12
Ingredients
- 6 medium free range eggs
- 2 tbsp nduja
- 3 tbsp good-quality mayonnaise
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 2 tbsp chives, finely chopped
Method
- Arrange the eggs in a single layer in a saucepan then top with cold water – it should cover them by 3cm. Bring to the boil then turn off the heat and cover with a lid for 12 minutes. Remove the eggs and place in a bowl filled with iced water until cold.
- Once cold, peel the eggs and slice them in half. Place the yolks in a blender.
- Add the nduja, mayonnaise and lemon juice to the yolks and blend until smooth, then briefly blend in 1 tablespoon of the chopped chives.
- Spoon or pipe (a star pattern is traditional) the egg yolk mixture into the cooked egg whites. Sprinkle over the rest of the chives.
- If taking these on a picnic I boil the eggs and make the filling the night before, then fill and pack them before leaving. They can then be popped into paper cupcake cases and snugly fitted into a tin.