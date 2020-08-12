BGA and Mac & Wild launch new Grouse Cooking Kits

The British Game Alliance and London-based, Scottish restaurant and butcher Mac & Wild have launched new Grouse Cooking Kits, available to order now

Brand new Grouse Cooking Kits have launched today, created by the British Game Alliance and London-based, Scottish restaurant and butcher Mac & Wild. The kit recreates a traditional roasted grouse for two, using BGA assured grouse from registered processor Ardgay Game in Scotland.

For The Field’s tips on your first roast grouse of the season, follow our traditional roast grouse recipe.

The kits will allow buyers to recreate at home a traditional roasted grouse for two, served on toasted brioche loaf, dirty chicken jus, charred red pepper and spring onion. Kits include a step-by-step recipe card to make the roasted grouse simple to recreate at home.

The cooking kits all include BGA assured grouse from registered processor Ardgay Game in Scotland, ensuring it has been sustainably harvested and produced to high environmental and welfare standards.

Liam Stokes, Chief Executive of the BGA, said, “This season will be about bringing restaurant quality game dishes into people’s homes. We hope people are able to get out and support their local restaurants, but if they can’t, or if they just fancy a night in, the BGA is working to make game more accessible to people cooking at home. We are delighted to have partnered with Ardgay Game and Mac and Wild to deliver grouse, that loftiest game bird, straight into kitchens across the country. We think Andy’s

wonderful recipe will open people’s eyes to the possibilities of cooking this wonderful bird at home.”

Andy Waugh, Co-Founder of Mac & Wild said, “The reason I started Mac & Wild was to get more people eating game meat and consider what they put in their mouth. Grouse, when cooked well, is one of the most delicious meats around. It’s a truly wild

bird, grown in nature by nature – what a glorious way to eat! We are delighted to have partnered with the British Game Alliance for this kit, using BGA assured game from my family at Ardgay Game in Inverness. The Glorious Twelfth is such a key date in the calendar when we think of seasonal produce and so we are excited to share this wonderfully Scottish kit with our customers, to enjoy fine dining from the comfort of their homes.”

The new Grouse Cooking Kits cost £39 and include all the ingredients needed to make the dish. Buy yours today at the Restaurant Kits UK website.