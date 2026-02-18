Light, fruity and refreshing says Philippa Davis

There are several bartenders across the US who claim to have invented the Cosmopolitan in the 1970s or 1980s, from Cheryl Cook in Miami to Toby Cecchini in New York. Although not quite as boozy as the cocktail this sorbet is light, fruity and refreshing. Depending on the crowd, I like to serve mine with extra shots of frozen vodka on the side and am a big fan of one of England’s newest distilleries, Witchmark in Wiltshire. It is one of the few makers that grows all its own barley to produce its neutral grain spirit. Serves 8.

Cosmopolitan sorbet

Ingredients

150g caster sugar

500ml cranberry juice

500ml freshly squeezed orange juice

100ml Cointreau

150ml lime juice

150ml vodka

Method

In a saucepan on a low heat dissolve the sugar in 100ml of cranberry juice. Pour the orange juice, Cointreau, lime juice, vodka, dissolved sugar and the rest of the cranberry juice into a large bowl and whisk together. If you have an ice-cream maker this mixture can now be churned until frozen. Alternatively, transfer to an airtight container and freeze overnight before cutting into cubes and blitzing in a food processor until smooth. Refreeze for at least 8 hours before serving in scoops in frozen bowls or cups.

Tip: Due to the alcohol in this recipe it tends not to freeze as solid as other sorbets, so is best enjoyed straight from the freezer.

