Recipes for slow-cooking game: pheasant, venison, partridge, lamb

Some delicious recipes for game and venison to prepare ahead and leave bubbling in the oven.

Slow-cooking offers many advantages to the time-pressed cook and much of the game and venison we enjoy is perfect for a leisurely simmer in the oven over a few hours.

A long, low temperature cooking time will result in meat that is tender and ‘fall-apart’ soft. Flavours can blend over time increasing taste, specially in casseroles and stews. In addition, the covered cooking environment keeps moisture in, so ingredients stay succulent.

Once you have prepared the ingredients and set the oven there is little else to do but look forward to a delicious lunch (or supper) later on.

Here are The Field’s tried and tested slow-cooked game and venison recipes.

Recipes for slow-cooking

Perfect for a farmhouse shoot lunch. Cook, shred and cool the venison ahead of time, then reheat and transfer into a slow cooker to keep warm on the day. Serves 8.

A southern French-inspired casserole that is delicious served with crusty baguettes

One for the festive season. Make ahead and assemble when required.

When you’re looking for something a little spicier, try this slow-cooked shoulder of venison with jerk seasoning, rice and peas.

For this recipe you could either use muntjac or a young roe deer; the cooking times will be roughly the same.

A real comfort food supper. Philippa Davis’ venison bourguignon pie is deliciously rich and the slow-cooking leaves the meat meltingly tender.

This recipe really is great for dealing with a mixed bag, as pretty much anything works. The long, slow cook ensures that all the meat is tender and the spices have a lot of time to infuse to create a tasty warming feast.

A Greek-inspired dish which could even boost the immune system

As the season proceeds partridge leg meat can become tough. Confit is the perfect solution as slow-cooking in fat makes the meat tender and intensify in flavour.

A pheasant casserole that provides a warm welcome whatever time guests appear at the door.

A slow-cooked pheasant broth is excellent for keeping the sniffles at bay.

Slow-cooking wild, lean meat guarantees tender results. Try these hare, rabbit and cognac rillettes for a supper party starter

Spring lamb has not had time to become flavoursome. So it is a great opportunity to add some bold flavours of your own.

A slow cooked shoulder of mutton with roasted radishes, boozy potatoes and burnt butter black olive salsa verde.

Sign up for The Field to Fork, a monthly newsletter which brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing.