Venison is wonderful with spicy, bold flavours. Try Philippa Davis’ Jamaican-inspired slow-cooked shoulder of venison with jerk seasoning, rice and peas for a game supper that really packs a punch.

SLOW-COOKED SHOULDER OF VENISON WITH JERK SEASONING, RICE AND PEAS

If you love spicy, bold flavours this Jamaican-inspired dish is perfect for you. Great for feeding a crowd, it can be made a couple of days ahead.

Serves 4

Venison

1kg venison shoulder, cut into large, bite-sized cubes

Jerk seasoning

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh thyme leaves

4 spring onions, roughly chopped

1 medium-sized white onion, peeled and roughly chopped

5 garlic cloves, peeled and roughly chopped

30g fresh ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

3 scotch bonnet chillis, roughly chopped, seeds in

3 tbsp soy sauce

3 tbsp brown sugar

½ a nutmeg, grated

2 tsp ground allspice

1 tsp ground black pepper

1 tbsp lime (about 1 lime)

2 tsp sea salt

1 tsp cracked black pepper

Rice and peas

150g basmati rice

1 tin kidney beans

1 tbsp olive oil

4 spring onions, washed and finely chopped

400ml coconut milk

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, finely chopped

2 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

To serve

2 spring onions, finely chopped

1 dsp finely chopped red chilli or scotch bonnet chilli

1 dsp finely chopped parsley

For the venison, preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Place all the jerk seasoning ingredients into a blender and blitz into a paste.

Toss the venison in the jerk seasoning then place into an ovenproof pot with a lid.

With the lid off, cook the venison for 40 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

Add 250ml of light game stock (or water), stir well and place the lid on.

Lower the oven temperature to 160°C/310°F/Gas Mark 2.5 and cook for another 2 hours or until the meat is tender; add a splash more stock if it starts to look dry.

For the rice and peas, first rinse the rice and beans.

In a saucepan, sauté the spring onions in the oil for a couple of minutes then add the rice, beans and coconut milk.

Cover and cook on a medium heat until the milk has been absorbed and the rice is cooked.

Leave to sit for five minutes then stir through the thyme and garlic .

To serve, pile the rice onto a large serving platter/bowl and create a well in the centre. Spoon the venison into the middle and sprinkle with the chopped spring onions, chilli and parsley.