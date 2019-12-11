Slow cooked roe haunch: game for a festive spread

Serve game this Christmas without missing any of the fun. Philippa Davis' slow cooked roe haunch can be made ahead, and assembled when required

If you have a house full of guests this Christmas, use it as a chance to introduce the uninitiated to game. Philippa Davis’ slow cooked roe haunch makes a festive feast for 10, and can be made ahead so you don’t miss any of the fun.

SLOW COOKED ROE HAUNCH WITH CHILLI SPICED YOGHURT, HERBED COUS COUS, ROASTED BRUSSEL SPROUTS AND POMEGRANATES

This dish can be prepared in advance then reheated and assembled when required.

Serves 10

Chilli yoghurt

300ml yoghurt

1 green chilli, roughly chopped (leave seeds and membrane in if you like it spicy)

50g coriander

1 garlic clove, crushed to a paste with a pinch of salt

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp paprika

1 tbsp olive oil

1 lime, zest and juice

Cous cous

600g cous cous

20g coriander, finely chopped

20g parsley, finely chopped

20g mint, finely chopped

Roe Haunch

2.3kg roe haunch, bone in

2 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp allspice

1 tsp ground cardamom seeds

1 tsp mixed spice

500ml orange or apple juice

30g freshly grated ginger

50g fresh coriander, chopped

3 red onions, peeled and finely

Roast sprouts

750g Brussels sprouts, halved

3 tbsp olive oil

3 tsp ground coriander

To serve

Parsley and pomegranate seeds

For the yoghurt and cous cous, mix yoghurt ingredients in a bowl and season with a little salt and pepper. Serve cold.

Cook the cous cous as per packet instructions. When fluffing up, season and mix through the chopped herbs. Serve room temperature.

For the roe haunch, preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Place the roe along with the rest of the ingredients in a deep roasting dish. Place baking paper on top then seal tightly with foil.

Bake for 30 minutes then turn down the oven to 140°C/275°F/Gas Mark 1 and cook for 3 hours or until the roe is tender and falling off the bone.

Leave to rest for 20 minutes. Serve hot.

For the sprouts, blanch in boiling water for 3 minutes then drain.

Toss with the oil and coriander and roast on a flat tray for 15 minutes. Serve hot.

To serve, spoon cous cous over a large serving platter and place the hot roe on top along with the juice, onions and a few leaves of parsley.

Scatter hot sprouts and pomegranate seeds around the edge and drizzle over the yoghurt.

The meat can be pulled or sliced at the table.