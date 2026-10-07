The original Waldorf salad used only apple, celery and mayonnaise but I love the later introduction of walnuts for extra crunch. Here I have used a little crème fraîche

for added creaminess and, of course, pheasant: a must for any shoot-day menu. Makes 6 or 12.

Pheasant Waldorf brioche buns

Ingredients

45g mayonnaise

50g crème fraîche

½ lemon, zest and juice

1 stick celery, finely diced

50g apple, cored but not peeled, finely diced

40g toasted walnuts, roughly chopped

2 pheasant breasts, skinless and sinew free, poached or panfried and cut into small cubes

To assemble

6 brioche hotdog buns

5 tbsp salted butter, room temperature

A large handful of rocket

Method

In a large bowl, mix together the mayonnaise, crème fraîche, lemon zest and juice. Add the celery, apple, walnuts and cooked pheasant. Stir well and check the seasoning. This can be kept in the fridge overnight.

To assemble

Butter the brioche buns and stuff with a generous spoonful of the pheasant mixture and a little rocket.

Tip: These can be served whole for a more substantial Elevenses or cut in half if forming part of a selection.

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