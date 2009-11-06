What to wear shooting

The role of shooting gear is to be practical, smart, comfortable and cause as little alarm to the wildlife as possible.

Look at photographs of a shooting party from 100 years ago and you’ll see that in many ways the dress code for shooting hasn’t changed a great deal. We may have more technical fabrics for coats, trousers and footwear but for a traditional day of shooting in the UK, a practical and smart blend of muted tweed layers, sturdy waterproof boots, and earthy colours that match the countryside will be well received. (Read what to wear grouse shooting.)

What should you wear shooting?

A tweed jacket, gilet or waistcoat and breeks are perfect for formal shoots. A shirt and tie will also be necessary. This is not the time to wear a crisp white shirt; a traditional Tattersall check shirt is quite correct and the tie should not be too bright. A tie featuring gamebirds, dogs, deer or salmon is smart. (Read our guide to the best shooting coats.)

Women can wear their version of the above, cut to fit but do not need to wear a tie, a silk scarf fits the bill.

Your jacket should allow you to move your arms freely.

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Layers are ideal for a shoot day. If the sun comes out unexpectedly then you can remove a waistcoat or sweater or add if it turns chilly. A fleece gilet or warm jumper under your coat or jacket is always a good plan.

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Trousers or breeks?

Moleskin trousers or corduroys are acceptable but many guns wear breeks in tweed, moleskin or corduroy, along with a resplendent pair of shooting socks. If you are participating in walked-up shooting, a pair of gaiters to cover your lower legs will protect you from brambles, ticks and the worst weather.

You will also need a hat (tweed caps are popular) to keep the sun out of your eyes, off a bald pate and your head protected from a squall of rain.

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Gumboots, boots or shoes?

Whatever you wear on your feet should have a deep tread for mud so that slipping is avoided. Some guns like to wear gumboots, others prefer brogues or boots. (Read our guide to the best sporting boots and brogues.)

In a 1931 issue of The Field, polo authority General RL Ricketts wrote: ‘… the correct footwear is vital. Being appropriately shod is the difference between a memorable day in the field and trench foot, bone-dry elation and soggy misery.’

Safety

These days, guns wear effective ear protection. Whether you choose ear defenders or ear plugs is up to you, but you should certainly wear one or the other because once your hearing has been damaged, it is never the same again. (Read our guide to the best ear defenders here.)

Main image: Sarah Farnsworth photography