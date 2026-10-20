A gentleman’s wardrobe is simply not complete if it does not contain our selection below. With over 170 years in publication, we at The Field like to think we know what a gentleman should wear… (You might also like to read our guide to what to wear shooting.)

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Overcoat

A decent overcoat will last a lifetime – and the Belgravia top coat from Cordings is an Austrian Loden, a densely milled wool cloth with centuries of heritage. A deep back pleat allows ease of movement while the concealed placket keeps the front face uninterrupted. The coat has aubergine-lined sleeves, Cordings engraved buttons, two slanted pockets, and an internal zip pocket. £750.

Jacket

A well cut sports jacket can instantly lift a casual look into something a little smarter – be it with jeans or chinos. Make sure the cut suits your shape, most men benefit from a jacket that is ever so slightly fitted, as opposed to straight. This Harris Tweed jacket from House of Bruar is extremely flattering and comes in 12 different colourways. £325



Jumper

No man looks bad in a soft v-neck jumper. It simply isn’t possible. Worn with a white t shirt underneath and a pair of dark jeans, this look can be dressed up with the addition of a sports jacket, or down without. Men’s cashmere v-neck by House of Bruar. £129.95

Shirt

A linen shirt, actually. A wardrobe essential for warmer weather. This one from Purdey comes in a delicate cornflower blue, with mother of pearl buttons and the embroidered JP monogram. What else are you going to wear in St Barths this winter or in the country next summer? £275

Watch

No man can consider himself to be dressed without a watch. And no one does watches better than the Swiss – Patek Philippe in particular. Pass this one down to your son when your own ticker ceases to…tick.

This model is timeless, elegant and can be worn with anything, anywhere. Men’s Calatrava watch. POA.

Belt

A plain brown belt is the most versatile accessory you can own. Buckle My Belt has a good selection.

Chinos

Well cut chinos can take you from the side of a polo field to a street in Mayfair to a yacht in Cannes. Buy quality and the cotton will retain its shape for years to come. This pair from Cordings are just the job, £120

Weekend Bag

A fine weekend bag is the penultimate essential item on this list. Whether for a weekend away or an overnight stay with friends, the Sutherland bag selection from Westley Richards will last for decades and look the part. £1690.

Brogues

They may be the last item you don, but one of the most important. For the best selection of brogues, The Field has the ultimate compilation. Read our guide to the best sporting boots and brogues.

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This article was originally published in 2014. Prices correct at time of latest publication.