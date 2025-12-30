Billiard table seen better days? Read on.

A reader writes: We have a tired and battered billiard table which we would like to have re-baized and restored for our growing grandchildren. The table has been stored in a barn with the chickens for many years.We are hoping the restored table will make future visits here more exciting as all the children are very competitive.

The Field advises on billiard table restoration

Burroughes & Watts is one of the oldest and most respected names in the billiards and snooker world, originally founded in 1835 and granted a Royal Warrant by Queen Victoria. The company went quiet in the early Sixties but was resurrected in 1986 and, having revived all its traditional skills and workmanship, returned to the forefront of these sports. It offers a full service of table repair, maintenance and insurance valuation. (You might like to read: how to repair a waxed jacket.)

For your table to be restored, Burroughes & Watts would need to see a few photographs to assess the state of it. These should be posted to the address below or emailed. The company would recommend how to bring the table back to life, quote for this work and give you a time scale (for a badly damaged table this could take four to six weeks).

How is the word done?

To carry out the work Burroughes & Watts would take the wooden components to its workshop, leaving the slate behind, returning when finished to assemble and cover the piece in situ. The company also supplies antique and modern snooker and pool tables in various sizes from a quarter size 6ft x 3ft to a full size 12ft x 6ft and convertible billiard dining-tables. Cues are also handcrafted on site from start to finish and the company can supply you with every accessory you might require, with worldwide delivery.

