Celebration is the order of the day in The Field’s November issue. It’s a festival of pheasants and presents as the season is in full swing and we toast the 500th-anniversary of esteemed Italian gunmaker Beretta, marking this monumental milestone with a world-exclusive look at the latest release of one-off and limited-edition pieces.

Closer to home, Sam Rickitt travels to Shottle in Derbyshire where he finds a syndicate also celebrating; this time a half-century of testing birds, friendship and all-round good sport. Don’t let a drop in form dampen your season: Michael Yardley shares his top tips for stalling the slide and getting your shooting back on song.

Towering hedges and exemplary houndwork are the order of the day for Sarah Kate Byrne, enjoying a magic Monday with the Bicester Hunt and Waddon Chase, while Sir Johnny Scott profiles Sisi, Empress of Austria and queen of hunting fields across England and Ireland in the 19th century. As a new compendium of their work is published, Rory Knight Bruce applauds the legacy and wit of beloved literary duo Somerville and Ross.

The feast day of St Hubert, patron saint of hunting, falls on 3 November. His values remain close to those who follow hounds today, says Ettie Neil-Gallacher. The Eden can delight and bewilder in equal measure, says Nigel Ling of this testing and alluring Cumbrian River. Mixed fortune can also be had when drawing pegs on a shoot day; Amanda Morison takes a close look at some of the smartest and novel selectors and the importance of this shoot-day ritual.

There’s no need for luck with The Field’s not-to-be-missed, Christmas present guide that takes the guesswork out of hunting out top gifts for sporting sports.

Plus we’ve some unlikely gundogs, cookery, the latest kit, a 1956 Bentley and all your favourites.

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Cover image: Sarah Farnsworth Photography