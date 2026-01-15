February 2026

The Field’s February issue is all about adventure, exploration and sport in far-flung locations. As the season draws to a close, we help you shake off the blues with a carefully curated guide to some of the best sporting experiences around the globe, from markhor in Pakistan to barbary partridges in Morocco. Closer to home, we visit Burnham Deepdale in Norfolk – a shoot where conservation and sport go hand in hand, and the habitat is the real star – while Mungo Ingleby is on the trail of February sea trout in the wilds of South Uist.

We cross the Atlantic to follow Sarah Kate Byrne over extraordinary country on the heels of the Palm Beach Hounds in South Florida, and Miles Malone is headed to Texas in pursuit of feral pigs. If this has whetted your appetite, Janet Menzies takes a fun look at the top sporting US states and their UK county equivalents.

With an issue bursting with such adventure and endeavor, it is apt that we celebrate the season’s successful Macnab attempts – and it was a record year for those in search of the ultimate sporting triumvirate.

Douglas Tate has fancy firearms in his sights: best guns ornamented with the finest engraving and high art, while Neil Cross extols the enduring appeal of taxidermy: an art form that has stood the test of time. The most exclusive clubs of all – those quirky establishments where contacts, waiting lists or joining fees make way for talent, skill and audacity – are revealed by Rosie Macdonald.

Plus, we interview trailblazing National Hunt trainer Lucinda Russell, showcase the latest field kit, cookery, gundogs, gardening, travel, gun reviews and all your usual favourites.

