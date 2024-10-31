Great British Game Week is back for another year, running from 4-10 November to celebrate all things wild. Follow The Field's guide for the best game recipes, top game cooking tips and the best game restaurants in town and the country

Great British Game Week returns from 4-10 November 2024 to celebrate wild food at its very best. Born from a partnership of the Countryside Alliance’s Game to Eat campaign and BASC’s Taste of Game campaign, game dishes will be served across the country to encourage everyone to eat wild. Field readers can receive a 10% discount at Deer Box by using the code Field10. This offer ends 1 February 2025.

THE FIELD’S TOP 10 GAME RECIPES

The season is in full swing, so roast pheasant is every country cook’s first port of call. Our perfect roast pheasant recipe is one of The Field’s most popular game recipes and with good reason. But roast pheasant isn’t all that convenient in a pocket for much needed sustenance in the field. So our pheasant and walnut pasties are the perfect pastry parcels for the shoot grog stop. And try them with venison if you have no pheasant. And if you’re after more pheasant recipe inspiration the top 10 best pheasant recipes will see you right through the season.

But if you have any partridge lurking in the freezer partridge stuffed with ginger, fennel and coriander puts an inspired Indian twist on the classic bird. And the British craze for potting may seem a little old-fashioned but potting is perfect for pigeon. Our potted pigeon is ideal on toast, preferably with a cold beer.

For point-to-point picnics or elevenses, nothing can top our venison sausage rolls. Or work your way through our elevenses shooting snacks recipes. If you are feeding a crowd and, amongst them, trying to make converts, there’s Mary Berry’s raised game pie recipe.

THE FIELD’S TOP GAME COOKING TIPS

Cooking game by no means requires professional skills, but follow The Field’s pointers to cook a delicious game supper for Great British Game Week.

Hanging venison is the only way to get a really gamey finish, but how long is best? Read hanging venison. How long is best? for The Field’s top tips. And there’s nothing worse than a dry old bird. But it can still make a succulent and juicy supper. Read reviving a dry bird to find out The Field’s secret.

If you are a seasoned game cook, why not try something a little different for Great British Game Week? Learn how to tea smoke game for an excellent way to flavour and colour game before it is cooked. And if you are a truly hardy soul, why not barbecue your game for Great British Game Week? Learn how to barbecue game. It is less forgiving than other meats but with the right cuts, careful preparation and a perfect technique it will make a delicious supper.

And finally, when the season closes every country cook will have a freezer full of birds. But don’t let them go unused, turn them into a delicious game supper. Read frozen game birds. What to do with them for our top tips.

THE BEST GAME RESTAURANTS IN LONDON

Rules, Covent Garden

Rules was established by Thomas Rule in 1798, making it the oldest restaurant in London. They specialise in classic game cookery. Their game section includes pheasant, hare, wild duck, venison and red leg partridge. Rules owns an estate in the High Pennines, “England’s last wilderness”, which supplies training in game management for the staff, exercising its own quality controls and determining how the game is treated.

To book a table call 020 7836 5314 or visit their website.

Harwood Arms, Fulham

Hidden away in the back streets of Fulham, the Harwood Arms is the only Michelin-starred pub in London. They are proud to champion the very best of British produce with a focus on game and wild food and served in a relaxed and casual setting. The menu changes daily and they offer a set-priced menu for lunch and dinner, priced at £35.50 for two course and £42.50 for three courses.

To book a table call 020 7386 1847, email bookings@harwoodarms.com or visit their website.

Rabbit, Chelsea

Rabbit is the second restaurant run by the Gladwin brothers, the first being The Shed in Notting Hill and they have recently opened Nutbourne in Battersea. The brothers – Richard (front of house), Oliver (chef), and Gregory (farmer) grew up in the Sussex countryside and the root of all of their restaurants is now their farm in Nutbourne. Game on the menu at Rabbit includes grouse and rabbit, of course.

To book a table call 020 3750 0172 or visit Rabbit Restaurant.

The Jugged Hare

Run by the successful ETM pub group, The Jugged Hare specialises in seasonal British game. And you’d be hard pressed to find a restaurant serving a wider array of game. Therefore during the season, the length of The Jugged Hare’s game list even matches the wine list. Game on the menu includes red deer, red legged partridge, grouse and game pie.

To book a table call 020 7614 0134 or visit The Jugged Hare.

THE BEST GAME RESTAURANTS IN THE COUNTRY

Gamekeeper’s Daughter, Essex and Suffolk

Jess Noy’s main aim with the Gamekeeper’s Daughter is to show how versatile and delicious wild game can be. So the Gamekeeper’s Daughter holds various themed pop-ups and events in the Essex and Suffolk area. And they are also avaliable for bespoke private catering, creating menus using wild game and locally foraged ingredients. Expect signature game dishes of game pies and nutty squirrel creations.

For more information about the Gamekeeper’s Daughter’s pop-ups and events, visit their website and follow them on Facebook.

The Cart Shed Restaurant, Essex

William Alldis set up a 24 cover restaurant on his family farm to showcase the best of local and seasonal food. Much of what is served comes from the family farm and they aim not to travel more than 10 miles for any of their ingredients (with the odd exception such as lemons for the G&Ts). William and his friends will also be out with their guns and fishing rods to provide wild meat for the restaurant. Game currently on the menu includes venison and pheasant.

To book a table call 07701 33 33 23 or visit The Cart Shed Restaurant.

If you know of any restaurants that should be on the list, please get in touch.