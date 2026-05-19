The UK has 11 recognised native pig breeds and all are currently considered rare. I love Tamworth and Oxford Sandy and Black, but all are worth trying. Serves four.

Recipe for pork chops with rhubarb, honey, rosemary and butter Ingredients Rhubarb 300g rhubarb, cut into 2cm lengths

50g granulated sugar

2 sprigs of rosemary Pork 2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil

4 pork chops

4 small sprigs of rosemary

100g salted butter, cubed

2 tbsp British honey

80g watercress Method Rhubarb Put the rhubarb, sugar and rosemary into a frying pan over a medium-low heat. Cook, giving the pan the occasional shake, until the rhubarb is just tender. Add a splash of water if needed. Pork Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Season the pork chops and add them to the pan with the rosemary. Cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, depending on thickness, until golden and cooked through. Turn off the heat, add the butter and honey, and shimmy the pan until you have a glossy sauce. Check the seasoning, then add the rhubarb to warm through. Serve with the watercress and spoon over the pan juices.