Pork chops with rhubarb, honey, rosemary and butter

Philippa Davis

The UK has 11 recognised native pig breeds and all are currently considered rare. I love Tamworth and Oxford Sandy and Black, but all are worth trying. Serves four.

park chops with honey and rhubarb
TAGS:

Recipe for pork chops with rhubarb, honey, rosemary and butter

Ingredients

Rhubarb

  • 300g rhubarb, cut into 2cm lengths
  • 50g granulated sugar
  • 2 sprigs of rosemary

Pork

  • 2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil
  • 4 pork chops
  • 4 small sprigs of rosemary
  • 100g salted butter, cubed
  • 2 tbsp British honey
  • 80g watercress

Method

Rhubarb

Put the rhubarb, sugar and rosemary into a frying pan over a medium-low heat. Cook, giving the pan the occasional shake, until the rhubarb is just tender. Add a splash of water if needed.

Pork

  1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Season the pork chops and add them to the pan with the rosemary.
  2. Cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, depending on thickness, until golden and cooked through. Turn off the heat, add the butter and honey, and shimmy the pan until you have a glossy sauce.
  3. Check the seasoning, then add the rhubarb to warm through. Serve with the watercress and spoon over the pan juices.