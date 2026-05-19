The UK has 11 recognised native pig breeds and all are currently considered rare. I love Tamworth and Oxford Sandy and Black, but all are worth trying. Serves four.
Recipe for pork chops with rhubarb, honey, rosemary and butter
Ingredients
Rhubarb
- 300g rhubarb, cut into 2cm lengths
- 50g granulated sugar
- 2 sprigs of rosemary
Pork
- 2 tbsp rapeseed or olive oil
- 4 pork chops
- 4 small sprigs of rosemary
- 100g salted butter, cubed
- 2 tbsp British honey
- 80g watercress
Method
Rhubarb
Put the rhubarb, sugar and rosemary into a frying pan over a medium-low heat. Cook, giving the pan the occasional shake, until the rhubarb is just tender. Add a splash of water if needed.
Pork
- Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat. Season the pork chops and add them to the pan with the rosemary.
- Cook for 4-5 minutes on each side, depending on thickness, until golden and cooked through. Turn off the heat, add the butter and honey, and shimmy the pan until you have a glossy sauce.
- Check the seasoning, then add the rhubarb to warm through. Serve with the watercress and spoon over the pan juices.