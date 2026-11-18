These glorious-looking pies make
wonderful Elevenses as they are packed full of flavour and go particularly well with a sip or two of sloe gin. Makes 12.
Tip: These are delicious served warm or at ambient temperature. Find more elevenses recipes here.
Recipe for venison and blue cheese mini filo pies
Ingredients
- 500g venison mince
- 4 tbsp olive oil
- 2 medium red onions, peeled and finely chopped
- 2 large garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped
- 1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped
- 10 juniper berries, crushed
- 1 tbsp tomato paste
- 400ml ale
- 100g butter, melted
- 12 sheets filo pastry (2 x 270g packs, with a few leftovers)
- 120g blue cheese, crumbled
Method
- In a heavy pan, season and brown the venison in the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, rosemary and juniper. Continue to cook over a high heat until the vegetables have softened a little.
- Stir in the tomato paste and ale, bring to a simmer and cook over a low heat for 30-40 minutes. Check the seasoning, then allow to cool.
- Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/Gas Mark 5. Butter a 12-cup muffin tin.
- Keeping the rest of the filo pastry under a lightly damp cloth, take 1 sheet, lay it on a large chopping board and butter generously. Fold in half lengthways and butter again. Fold in half lengthways a final time and butter once more, then cut in half horizontally.
- Lay one piece across a cup of the muffin tin, then lay the other half across it to form a cross and push down to form the base of the pie.
- Spoon in 1/12 of the venison mixture and top with 10g of blue cheese. Fold up the pastry and twist the top. Brush with a little more butter. Repeat with the remaining filo and venison mixture.
- Bake in the oven for around 30 minutes. The top should be golden and the pastry on the bottom cooked.
- Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from the tin to a wire rack. Cool and box.
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