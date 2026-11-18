These glorious-looking pies make

wonderful Elevenses as they are packed full of flavour and go particularly well with a sip or two of sloe gin. Makes 12.

Tip: These are delicious served warm or at ambient temperature. Find more elevenses recipes here.

Recipe for venison and blue cheese mini filo pies

Ingredients

500g venison mince

4 tbsp olive oil

2 medium red onions, peeled and finely chopped

2 large garlic cloves, peeled and finely chopped

1 tbsp rosemary, finely chopped

10 juniper berries, crushed

1 tbsp tomato paste

400ml ale

100g butter, melted

12 sheets filo pastry (2 x 270g packs, with a few leftovers)

120g blue cheese, crumbled

Method

In a heavy pan, season and brown the venison in the olive oil. Add the onion, garlic, rosemary and juniper. Continue to cook over a high heat until the vegetables have softened a little. Stir in the tomato paste and ale, bring to a simmer and cook over a low heat for 30-40 minutes. Check the seasoning, then allow to cool. Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/Gas Mark 5. Butter a 12-cup muffin tin. Keeping the rest of the filo pastry under a lightly damp cloth, take 1 sheet, lay it on a large chopping board and butter generously. Fold in half lengthways and butter again. Fold in half lengthways a final time and butter once more, then cut in half horizontally. Lay one piece across a cup of the muffin tin, then lay the other half across it to form a cross and push down to form the base of the pie. Spoon in 1/12 of the venison mixture and top with 10g of blue cheese. Fold up the pastry and twist the top. Brush with a little more butter. Repeat with the remaining filo and venison mixture. Bake in the oven for around 30 minutes. The top should be golden and the pastry on the bottom cooked. Allow to cool for 5 minutes before removing from the tin to a wire rack. Cool and box.

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