The year was 1970, the Beatles had tragically broken up and Apollo 13 had narrowly avoided the same fate. Into this tumultuous decade launched two innovative new products that were to redefine transport for a generation: the Boeing 747 and the Range Rover. While the last ‘jumbo jet’ rolled off the production line three years ago, the Range Rover lives on. Now in its fifth generation, more than two million have been sold worldwide, and today production is booming: a glorious rebuke to the po-faced campaigners for whom this prestigious vehicle is a symbol of pretty much everything they hate.

World class Range Rover

Big, beautiful and built in Britain, the Range Rover remains indisputably world class at a time when we worry that our nation can’t do anything properly any more. Other manufacturers have copied its formula, combining genuine off-road ability with luxurious on-road comfort and performance, but still none can quite match the Range Rover. It is the vehicle of choice for the wealthy and famous, transporting pop stars, plutocrats, prime ministers and princes alike.

Yet the Range Rover is as much at home at a shoot as a golf club, and that is its triumph. While the original vehicle had vinyl seats so that mud could be washed off with a hose, many of its successors barely get their feet wet. But for those who need to drive round the farm, through a river or up a mountain, the Range Rover can still carry you with more effortless competence (and comfort) than any of its competitors.

Introducing the Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch

The only vehicle that could possibly surpass the ultimate 4×4 turns out to be a Range Rover itself. The gunmaker Holland & Holland (H&H) has teamed up with Overfinch, a Wetherby-based company that since 1975 has specialised in designing bespoke Range Rovers, to create the most desirable version of all. With features such as unique alloy wheels, aluminium side vents and a full-width illuminated rear light bar, this is not a car for an owner who prefers to go unnoticed.

Overfinch’s chairman is more accommodating than Henry Ford, and if a buyer wants another colour he tells me there’s “a conversation” to be had. That said, the car looked superb in its fitting British Racing Green at the launch held at the H&H Shooting Grounds at the end of 2025. Much of the interior is literally a work of art: sumptuous leather seats feature embroidered sporting scenes. I found it so spacious and comfortable that an obvious choice, in the face of increasingly punitive property taxes, would be to sell up and bed down in the Range Rover instead. There are three choices of leather colour, a walnut veneer steering wheel and countless other details of fine British craftsmanship. The door casings alone use hand-engraved chequering to echo H&H’s shotgun stocks.

And then there’s the boot. If you can commandeer a second vehicle for your dogs, you will want to specify the twin Companion Chests housing H&H accessories such as whisky tumblers, decanters and champagne glasses, and providing stowage for two bottles (perhaps not enough) plus, of course, a pair of guns.

And if you need to beat the stampede to leave the country, you’ll be ahead of the herd. This Edition is based on the topof- the-range Range Rover SV model that, with its beefed-up V8 engine, is astonishingly fast for a two-and-a half-tonne car. Put your foot down and in the four and a half seconds it takes to hit 60 there might just be sufficient time for your passenger to throw their glass of Pol Roger over themselves and for you to say “I think we probably ought to look for a petrol station”.

What’s the catch to what H&H describes as ‘the ultimate shooting accessory’? Setting aside the price, which depending on personal specification could top half a million pounds, the only downside is its very attraction for the most discerning. Only 25 of these collectors’ cars will be built, and 12 had already been ordered by the time the vehicle launched – though none yet in the UK. Hurry with your chequebook or you’ll be too late.

The Holland & Holland Edition by Overfinch