The Field Top Dog Awards 2026 in association with Skinner’s

Naughtiest dog? Best gundog puppy photograph? View the categories and cast your vote for the champion

Honouring all breeds of dog irrespective of function or form, The Field Top Dog Awards acknowledges the importance and invaluable contribution of Britain’s best canine companions.

Whether being towelled down at the end of a soggy yomp, leaping up to ruin a fresh shirt with muddy paws or sleepily laying a head on a lap in the gun bus between drives, dogs enrich our lives beyond measure. “The Top Dog Awards recognises not just faithful field companions but all dogs, from the bravest service hounds to the most indispensable assistance companions. I’m greatly looking forward to judging this year’s entries” says The Field’s Editor Alexandra Henton. In light of the value our four-legged companions bring to each day they are most deserving of a moment in the sun being celebrated with the launch of the 2026 Top Dog Awards held in association with Skinner’s. As the broadest of canine cathedrals, all are welcome from the bawdiest bichon frisé to the most magnificent malinois with 10 categories in total, to be judged by our panel of experts and a public vote.

There are plenty of fantastic categories to enter, with some winners decided by our judges and others chosen by a public vote.

Experiences with family dogs often form some of our earliest and most cherished memories, be those stories of warmth and unfettered success in the field or mucky fiascos without equal. No matter if your hound is less than perfectly obedient, a ruthless operator or simply a beloved member of the tribe, we welcome their entry, Afghan hound to Airedale terrier, weimeraner to whippet.

Public vote awards are decided by you and include: Best gundog puppy photo, Best working dog photo, Naughtiest dog, Ex-service dog award and Best assistance dog.

Top Dog Award categories

Best Retrieve (spaniel, labrador or pointer)

A retrieve considered perfect or outstanding given particularly challenging or unusual conditions.

Best Retrieve (all other breeds)

A perfect retrieve or one considered outstanding in challenging or unusual conditions completed by breeds other than spaniels, labradors or pointers.

Most Promising Newcomer

An example of exemplary work from a gundog breed in its first season working.

Best Family Dog

A dog of any breed that has proved itself the ultimate all-round, child-friendly family pet.

Best Rehomed Dog

A dog of any breed that has thrived after being rehomed. Please state the rehoming charity/rescue the dog came from.

Best Puppy Photograph

An image featuring any dog breed that best encapsulates the appeal and cheekiness of puppies.

Best Working Dog Photograph

A picture that captures a working dog doing its job brilliantly and loving life.

Naughtiest Dog

A dog of any breed with a nose for trouble and misadventure.

Ex-Service Dog Award

An Armed Forces, Border Force, police or fire and rescue service dog of any breed that has performed its duties in exemplary fashion and is now enjoying a well-deserved retirement.

Best Assistance Dog

A dog, of any breed, whose owner’s life is enhanced by the assistance it provides. Please supply details of the charity that trained the dog.

The judging panel

Our carefully selected judges recognise excellence and potential across these categories: Best retrieve (Labrador, spaniel and pointer), Best retrieve (all other breeds), Most promising newcomer, Best family dog and Best rehomed dog.

Alexandra Henton

Dogs – gundogs, naughty dogs, puppies at walk and an occasional top dog – have always been features of the editor of The Field’s sporting life. This past season presented a first, when 18-month old Vesper, the black labrador, made her peg debut. “We have always had a dog that one could take out on a shoot day but she is the first I have trained myself. And on a drenching day in Hampshire she sat next to me throughout the drive without being pegged down and retrieved the bird I’d shot to hand at the end of the drive. I’m not sure I’ve ever had a better day, although we are very much still learning”. But it is not just high days in the field that make a top dog. “Whether I am in the office and have a paw put on my knee at 3pm hinting that surely it’s time for tea or she makes herself a constant trip hazard by refusing to move from the rug in front of the Aga, Vesper is a boon companion – even if my husband’s labrador watches her antics with some scepticism!”.

David Tomlinson

As The Field’s sporting dog columnist David Tomlinson covers everything from grooming to breed standards each month in our pages. “All dogs should be celebrated, not just champions, but it’s rewarding to appreciate those that are particularly talented,” he says about judging this year’s awards. “The best dogs are undoubtedly those that want to please. This is a natural trait some dogs have, regardless of their breeding or pedigree. After over 40 years of English springer spaniels, I now have Emma, a sprocker. The best of both worlds? Difficult question, but she’s 100% spaniel, and undoubtedly the easiest spaniel I’ve ever owned.”

Ben Skinner

Coming from a family business rooted in rural Suffolk since the 1600s, Ben Skinner brings both heritage and contemporary insight to the judging panel. His professional focus on dog nutrition has only deepened his appreciation of what makes an exceptional dog. “The finest dogs combine instinct, intelligence and generosity of spirit,” he says. “They give everything without expectation, and it is that selfless commitment whether in the field or at home that truly sets them apart.” “It’s a real pleasure to be judging The Top Dog Awards this year and I look forward to reading all of the entries”.

Ben has a nine-year-old black Labrador called Becky: “she always has something in her mouth and takes great pride in presenting it to you (and guests) the moment you walk through the door. She is kind and gentle by nature and amuses everyone at home – a wonderful companion and a typical labrador!”

The Prize

As well as being featured in the magazine and invited to an exclusive awards event, the winners of each category will receive a Field Goody bag containing dry food, wet food and a an energy bar from Skinner’s

To enter or nominate

Entries can be made on behalf of your own dog or you may nominate another dog in any of the categories. Contact details for the nominee will be required.

Send in an account explaining why the dog deserves to win the category.

All entries must be accompanied by a photograph of the dog.

Entries close on 13 April 2026. Enter here

By entering the Top Dog Awards 2026 you consent that all material sent to The Field can be published in the magazine or online. Visit: Top Dog Awards 2026 to fill in the nomination form. The winning entries for Naughtiest Dog, Best Working Dog Photograph, Best Assistance Dog, Best Puppy Photograph and the Ex-Service Dog Award will be decided by public vote.

Terms and conditions: Nominees must be UK residents. Promoter of the Top Dog Awards (Awards): Future Publishing Ltd (FUTURE), which has its registered offices located at Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA and is a company registered in England and Wales under company number 02008885. Eligibility excludes employees (including their families, including any live-in partner), any of the category sponsors, FUTURE’s printers and agents, and anyone materially connected to the administration of the Awards. You must be over 18 to submit a nomination unless you have permission from a parent/guardian and can evidence this on request. All nominations will become the property of FUTURE. FUTURE accepts no responsibility for nominations unsuccessfully submitted. These terms and conditions shall be governed by the laws of England and Wales, and any dispute shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the English courts. Full terms and conditions here.

To cast your vote, simply click this link.