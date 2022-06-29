Start stockpiling your strawberries: Wimbledon is here. Take a look at our pick of the best Wimbledon recipes, whether you're watching sofa side, or have tickets for SW19

Pimms! Strawberries! Ice cream! Wimbledon is back. Whether you’ve managed to bag tickets for the hallowed turf at The All England Lawn Tennis Club this year or the dulcet tones of Sue Barker and Tim Henman on the TV will be the soundtrack to your life for the next fortnight, here’s our pick of the best Wimbledon recipes to get you in the spirit.

Did you know that The Field was instrumental in drafting the rules of lawn tennis and the players at the first Wimbledon Championships were competing for The Field Trophy, a silver cup with a value of 25 guineas? Things might look a little different to 1877, but arming ourselves with a punnet of strawberries and a glass of Pimm’s feels enshrined in Wimbledon tradition.

Take a look at The Field’s round up of Great British produce to make you the envy of picnickers this summer — from brownies and game crisps to venison pies and a show stopping sponge cake.

8 OF THE BEST WIMBLEDON RECIPES

For a sweet treat that can be parcelled for a friend or packed for a Wimbledon picnic, try Philippa Davis’ strawberry and mascarpone profiteroles with salted caramel sauce.

Make an al fresco feast an occasion and finish it in style with Philippa Davis’ trifle opera cake jars with amaretto.

Add some spice to your afternoon tea, try Philippa Davis’ fried spiced scones with cardamom and coconut.

Of all the cocktails to make at home, nothing could be simpler or more satisfying than Pimm’s. Skip the shop-bought stuff and learn how to make homemade Pimm’s.

Strawberry, cardamom, elderflower and lime sherbet makes for an incredible explosion of flavours. While lighter than an ice cream, and easier to make, sherbets are still creamier than sorbet.

Dips are simple to make and a picnic hamper essential, says Philippa Davis, sharing her best picnic dips – hummus with an added kick and Portugese-style pâté.

Philippa Davis’ ginger ale ham with soft rolls are simple to put together and make the perfect sustenance for your Wimbledon picnic.

These salty, crispy pastries are the perfect nibble with a welcome glass of chilled champagne.