Social distancing needn’t scupper the shoot day lunch. Host a pandemic compliant picnic, says Philippa Davis. And kick off proceedings with these scrumptiously salty pastries. Palmier with anchovy, olive and parmesan is best served with a chilled glass of champagne.

PALMIER WITH ANCHOVY, OLIVE AND PARMESAN

These salty, crispy pastries are the perfect nibble with a welcome glass of chilled champagne.

Makes 24

Ingredients

40g butter

1 garlic clove, peeled and cut in half

1 sprig thyme

20g poppy seeds

320g sheet of all butter puff pastry

Anchovy paste

70g black olives

10 anchovies

15g basil leaves

30g grated parmesan

15ml extra virgin olive oil

Preheat the oven to 190°C/375°F/gas mark 5.

Line two flat trays with non-stick baking paper.

In a small pan on a very low heat melt the butter with the garlic and thyme. Once melted, take off the heat and leave to cool slightly and infuse.

In a blender, blitz all the paste ingredients. It shouldn’t need salt but add a few grinds of pepper.

Keeping the pastry paper underneath, brush one side of the pastry with the melted butter and scatter over the poppy seeds, gently press down with a rolling pin then flip the pastry over.

Now brush the top side with butter and evenly spread over the paste.

Lightly mark the centre of the short side of the pastry then tightly roll in along the long side until you reach the centre. Then repeat with the other side. Use the pastry paper to gently press the two rolls together. Freeze for 30 minutes.

Cut into 2cm slices and spread out on a baking sheet. Brush cut sides with remaining butter.

Bake for 25 minutes or until golden.

Leave to cool before wrapping or boxing .