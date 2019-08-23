Pack a proper pocket picnic for the hill with Philippa Davis' game and blue cheese bridie - inspired by the Scottish meat pastries

Bridies are pasties’ Scottish counterpart, and make an excellent piece for the hill. Philippa Davis’ game and blue cheese bridie is exactly the hearty fare best packed into a pocket.

For more game-y goodness suitable for a pocket picnic, our pheasant and walnut pasties make substantial point-to-point picnic fodder or piece for the hill. They are also delicious made with venison.

GAME AND BLUE CHEESE BRIDIE

Inspired by the Scottish meat pastries created in Forfar, these make the perfect pocket picnic.

Serves 12

Filling

1.4kg mixed game, small diced

2 red onions, peeled and finely chopped

4 sticks celery, finely diced

2 tsp wholegrain mustard

3 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tbsp crushed caraway

500ml golden ale

5 bay leaves

To thicken

2 tbsp cornflour

2 tbsp cold water

300g blue cheese

Pastry

170g butter, chopped into small cubes

170g beef dripping, chopped into small cubes

200ml just-boiled water

700g plain flour

½ tsp fine sea salt

½ tsp ground black pepper

Egg Glaze

1 egg yolk

2 tbsp milk

For the filling, preheat the oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Place all the filling ingredients in a large, ovenproof dish, season then cover tightly.

Cook for 40 minutes, turn the heat down to 160°C/315°F/Gas Mark 2.5 and cook for another two hours or until tender.

Mix the cornflour with the water and stir into the game mix. Return to the oven and cook uncovered for another 30 minutes; the mix should thicken. Leave to cool.

For the pastry, place the butter and beef dripping in a bowl, whisk in the water until you get a smooth paste.

Add the flour, salt and pepper and mix to form a ball.

Form into two disks, wrap and chill for one hour.

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and line two flat baking sheets with non-stick paper.

In a cup, mix glaze ingredients.

Roll the pastry out into a thin sheet and cut into 12 x 15cm circles. Brush with egg glaze and sprinkle blue cheese in the centre of each.

Place a spoonful of game mix onto each of the circles, fold over and seal around the edges.

Brush the outside with egg glaze.

Bake for 30 minutes, leave to cool a little before wrapping them for the hill.