Hearty fare is required for the hill. Try Philippa Davis' ginger ale ham with soft rolls - perfect plucked from a pocket

Philippa Davis’ ginger ale ham with soft rolls is exactly the hearty fare required for the hill. They can easily slip into a large pocket and are robust enough for the long journey up. Allow guests to assemble their own from a choice of butter, mayonnaise, mustards, chutney, salad and crisps.

For a pud that can travel up the hill for a shoot lunch in the bothy, try our peach, fig, plum and croissant pudding.

GINGER ALE HAM WITH SOFT ROLLS

Makes 13 rolls

For boiling the gammon

1.5kg unsmoked gammon

1 cinnamon stick

1 tsp juniper berries

1 tsp green peppercorns

6 cloves

50g ginger root, roughly chopped

2 litres ginger ale

Glaze

1½ tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp honey

Milk Rolls

Makes a baker’s dozen

2 tbsp (14g) dried yeast

100ml warm water

300ml whole milk

2 tbsp soft butter

3 tbsp caster sugar

850g white bread flour plus a little extra for dusting

2 tsp fine sea salt 4 tbsp vegetable oil

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

For the ginger ale ham, put all the ingredients for boiling the gammon in a saucepan, topping up with cold water if necessary to cover the meat. Bring to a simmer and cook for one hour.

Place the ham in a small, low-sided baking dish, remove any string and skin then lightly score the fat.

Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Mix glaze ingredients, pour over the top and roast for 20 minutes, basting once.

Leave to cool then carve into thin slices.

For the soft rolls, iIn a jug mix the warm water and yeast and leave until frothy (about five minutes).

In a pan, gently melt the butter with the milk and sugar.

Put the flour and salt in a standing mixer or bowl and make a well in the middle.

Gradually mix in the milk, yeast, vegetable oil and eggs, and knead for 10 minutes.

Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl. Cover with a tea towel and leave somewhere warm for 1 hour.

Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Form the dough into 13 equal-sized balls and place onto the tray, then squash each one down into a thick disk so they are all just touching each other.

Dust with the extra flour, cover and leave to rise for 40 minutes.

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 6. Bake for 18 minutes.

Let guests assemble their rolls, giving them a choice of butter, mayonnaise, mustards, chutney, salad and crisps.