Ginger ale ham with soft rolls

Hearty fare is required for the hill. Try Philippa Davis' ginger ale ham with soft rolls - perfect plucked from a pocket

Philippa Davis’ ginger ale ham with soft rolls is exactly the hearty fare required for the hill. They can easily slip into a large pocket and are robust enough for the long journey up. Allow guests to assemble their own from a choice of butter, mayonnaise, mustards, chutney, salad and crisps.

For a pud that can travel up the hill for a shoot lunch in the bothy, try our peach, fig, plum and croissant pudding.

GINGER ALE HAM WITH SOFT ROLLS

Makes 13 rolls

For boiling the gammon

  • 1.5kg unsmoked gammon
  • 1 cinnamon stick
  • 1 tsp juniper berries
  • 1 tsp green peppercorns
  • 6 cloves
  • 50g ginger root, roughly chopped
  • 2 litres ginger ale

Glaze

  • 1½ tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 tbsp honey

Milk Rolls
Makes a baker’s dozen

  • 2 tbsp (14g) dried yeast
  • 100ml warm water
  • 300ml whole milk
  • 2 tbsp soft butter
  • 3 tbsp caster sugar
  • 850g white bread flour plus a little extra for dusting
  • 2 tsp fine sea salt 4 tbsp vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten

For the ginger ale ham, put all the ingredients for boiling the gammon in a saucepan, topping up with cold water if necessary to cover the meat. Bring to a simmer and cook for one hour.

Place the ham in a small, low-sided baking dish, remove any string and skin then lightly score the fat.

Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.

Mix glaze ingredients, pour over the top and roast for 20 minutes, basting once.

Leave to cool then carve into thin slices.

For the soft rolls, iIn a jug mix the warm water and yeast and leave until frothy (about five minutes).

In a pan, gently melt the butter with the milk and sugar.

Put the flour and salt in a standing mixer or bowl and make a well in the middle.

Gradually mix in the milk, yeast, vegetable oil and eggs, and knead for 10 minutes.

Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl. Cover with a tea towel and leave somewhere warm for 1 hour.

Line a baking tray with baking paper.

Form the dough into 13 equal-sized balls and place onto the tray, then squash each one down into a thick disk so they are all just touching each other.

Dust with the extra flour, cover and leave to rise for 40 minutes.

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 6. Bake for 18 minutes.

Let guests assemble their rolls, giving them a choice of butter, mayonnaise, mustards, chutney, salad and crisps.