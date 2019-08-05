Hearty fare is required for the hill. Try Philippa Davis' ginger ale ham with soft rolls - perfect plucked from a pocket
Philippa Davis’ ginger ale ham with soft rolls is exactly the hearty fare required for the hill. They can easily slip into a large pocket and are robust enough for the long journey up. Allow guests to assemble their own from a choice of butter, mayonnaise, mustards, chutney, salad and crisps.
For a pud that can travel up the hill for a shoot lunch in the bothy, try our peach, fig, plum and croissant pudding.
GINGER ALE HAM WITH SOFT ROLLS
Makes 13 rolls
For boiling the gammon
- 1.5kg unsmoked gammon
- 1 cinnamon stick
- 1 tsp juniper berries
- 1 tsp green peppercorns
- 6 cloves
- 50g ginger root, roughly chopped
- 2 litres ginger ale
Glaze
- 1½ tsp ground ginger
- 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
- 1 tbsp honey
Milk Rolls
Makes a baker’s dozen
- 2 tbsp (14g) dried yeast
- 100ml warm water
- 300ml whole milk
- 2 tbsp soft butter
- 3 tbsp caster sugar
- 850g white bread flour plus a little extra for dusting
- 2 tsp fine sea salt 4 tbsp vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
For the ginger ale ham, put all the ingredients for boiling the gammon in a saucepan, topping up with cold water if necessary to cover the meat. Bring to a simmer and cook for one hour.
Place the ham in a small, low-sided baking dish, remove any string and skin then lightly score the fat.
Preheat oven to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
Mix glaze ingredients, pour over the top and roast for 20 minutes, basting once.
Leave to cool then carve into thin slices.
For the soft rolls, iIn a jug mix the warm water and yeast and leave until frothy (about five minutes).
In a pan, gently melt the butter with the milk and sugar.
Put the flour and salt in a standing mixer or bowl and make a well in the middle.
Gradually mix in the milk, yeast, vegetable oil and eggs, and knead for 10 minutes.
Place in a clean, lightly oiled bowl. Cover with a tea towel and leave somewhere warm for 1 hour.
Line a baking tray with baking paper.
Form the dough into 13 equal-sized balls and place onto the tray, then squash each one down into a thick disk so they are all just touching each other.
Dust with the extra flour, cover and leave to rise for 40 minutes.
Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 6. Bake for 18 minutes.
Let guests assemble their rolls, giving them a choice of butter, mayonnaise, mustards, chutney, salad and crisps.