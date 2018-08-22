Finish off your summer supper party with Philippa Davis' roast plum mousse with pistachio praline

Philippa Davis’ roast plum mousse with pistachio praline is the perfect final flourish to your summer supper party.

If the heatwave and need to dine al fresco has bullied you to BBQ, try our barbecue piña colada for pud – it can be left cooking while guests enjoy the savory courses.

ROAST PLUM MOUSSE WITH PISTACHIO PRALINE

For me, this is the perfect mousse in flavour and texture as the tart and fruity plums work perfectly with the softly whipped cream and egg whites.

Serves 4

4 plums

2 tbsp honey

3 tbsp sloe gin

½ tsp ground cardamom seeds

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 egg whites

¼ tsp cream of tartar

75g caster sugar plus 1 tbsp

400ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

1 tsp vanilla powder

Pistachio praline

100g caster sugar

50g pistachios

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4.

Mix the plums, honey, gin, cardamom and cinnamon in an ovenproof dish and roast for 25 minutes, stirring once halfway through.

Leave to cool then blitz until semi smooth.

Using an electric whisk, whip the egg whites with the cream of tartar and the tablespoon of sugar until at soft-peak stage.

In a pan on a low heat, gently melt the 75g of sugar with a tablespoon of water until melted then increase the heat and boil until thick but not coloured.

With the motor running, trickle the hot sugar into the whipped egg whites, whisk for five minutes.

In a large bowl, whip the double cream with the icing sugar and vanilla powder until stiff. Swirl in two-thirds of the plum purée then fold in the egg whites in three stages.

Divide between eight glasses and leave to chill for 2 hours.

For the pistachio praline, cover a flat baking tray with non-stick baking paper.

In a pan, cook the sugar on a low heat until it turns a deep golden brown; add the nuts and stir.

Spread onto the tray and leave to cool.

Pulse in a food processor so you have a mix of small and medium pieces.

Just before serving, spoon the remaining third of purée onto each mousse and then sprinkle with praline.