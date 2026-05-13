The British cherry season always feels too short, so I like to make the most of it. Ricotta gives this cake a gentle richness. Westcombe in Somerset makes an excellent version from whey left over from its cheesemaking. Serves 10.

Recipe for cherry and ricotta cake Ingredients 180g salted butter, softened

300g caster sugar

250g ricotta

1 lemon, zest and juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

240g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

3 medium eggs

400g pitted cherries You will need a lined 23cm-deep cake tin Method Preheat the oven to 170°C fan/Gas Mark 5. Beat the butter and sugar with a mixer until pale and fluffy. Add the ricotta, lemon zest and vanilla, then beat for 5 more minutes. In a separate bowl mix together the flour, baking powder and bicarbonate of soda. Beat the eggs lightly with the lemon juice. Add the dry ingredients and eggs to the ricotta mixture in two or three stages, mixing on a low speed until just combined. Spoon half the batter into the tin and smooth it out. Scatter over half the cherries, then top with the remaining batter and finish with the rest of the cherries. Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour or until risen, golden and a skewer inserted into the centre comes out clean. If it is colouring too quickly, loosely cover the top with foil for the final 15 minutes. Leave the cake in the tin for 15 minutes, then turn out on to a wire rack to cool. Serve with yoghurt or crème fraîche. Our monthly The Field to Fork newsletter brings together the best of The Field’s food and drink writing. Sign up here.