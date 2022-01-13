Woo your loved one with something sweet this Valentine's day. Make Philippa Davis's salted caramel chocolate mousse for a dessert guaranteed to impress

Salted caramel chocolate mousse is the perfect offering to round off your Valentine’s day supper with a flourish. If chocolate is the way to your loved one’s heart, then look no further than this delicious mousse for 14 February.

SALTED CARAMEL CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

Personally, I would have already felt wooed with the heart starter but if you feel that chocolate says it best this dessert will do the trick. You will need six glasses or ramekins to serve.

Serves 6

100g sugar plus 1 tbs

35g butter

180ml double cream

200g 70% dark chocolate, in bits, plus a few squares

Pinch salt

3 egg yolks

4 egg whites

To make this salted caramel chocolate mousse, first weigh your ingredients.

Heat 100g of caster sugar with a splash of water in a saucepan. When it is well caramelised add the butter and cream and whisk. Stir in 180g chocolate with a good pinch of salt until the mixture is smooth, then whisk in the yolks. Transfer the mixture into a mixing bowl.

Whisk the whites with the tablespoon of caster sugar till it forms soft peaks, then fold into the chocolate mix in three stages.

Gently spoon into your serving glasses and chill in the fridge for at least five hours.

Meanwhile, melt the 20g remaining chocolate in a bain marie then drizzle heart-shaped patterns on a sheet of greaseproof paper. Leave in a cool place to set.

To serve the salted caramel chocolate mousse, grate the extra chocolate over the mousse and insert a chilled chocolate heart into each dish.