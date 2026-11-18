Less sweet than a traditional cake but still deliciously spiced and moist, this apple focaccia is a top-notch accompaniment to a dram of whisky. Serves 12.

Apple and butterscotch focaccia recipe

Tip: This will keep well in an airtight container overnight.

Ingredients

280g strong white bread flour

½ tsp fine sea salt

75g dark soft brown sugar

1 tsp instant yeast

260ml warm water

1 tbsp olive oil

120g cooking apple, cored but not peeled, chopped into small cubes

1½ tsp ground cinnamon

50g butter, melted and slightly cooled

Butterscotch icing

100g dark soft brown sugar

50g butter

30ml double cream

1 tsp vanilla extract

120g icing sugar

Method

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, 2 tablespoons of the sugar and the yeast. Make a well in the centre, then pour in the water and olive oil. Mix to form a shaggy dough, then cover with a tea towel. Leave the dough in a warm place for 30 minutes or until doubled in size. Lightly wet your hand with warm water, shaking off the excess, and place the bowl in front of you. Take the furthest edge, lift it up and fold it towards you. Give the bowl a quarter turn and repeat the fold with the new top edge. Repeat until you have done four folds. Cover again with the tea towel and leave to rise for another hour, then repeat the folds. Leave for another 30 minutes to an hour. Scatter over the apple, remaining sugar and cinnamon, then repeat the four folds. Gently transfer the dough to an 8in square tin lined with baking parchment, stretching it out to fill the tin. Cover with the tea towel and allow to rise for 30 minutes. 7 Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/Gas Mark Pour over the melted butter and dimple the focaccia with your fingers, pressing down to the bottom of the tin. Bake for 25-30 minutes on a middle shelf. The top should be golden and the base cooked.

Butterscotch icing

In a small saucepan, heat the brown sugar, butter and cream. Bring to a simmer and cook for 3 minutes, giving it the occasional whisk. Take off the heat and stir in the vanilla and icing sugar. Pour over the baked focaccia and allow to set for a couple of hours before slicing.

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