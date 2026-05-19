Ale-braised beef brisket with crushed potatoes

Philippa Davis

British native cattle are often slow grown and pasture fed, which results in excellent flavour. I have particularly enjoyed White Park, Red Poll and Highland in recent years. This is a simple recipe so the character of the beef can shine through. Serves four.

ale braised beef
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Recipe for ale-braised beef brisket with crushed potatoes

Ingredients

Beef

  • 1kg rolled beef brisket, featherblade or chuck
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 200g peeled shallots, halved lengthways
  • 4 large carrots, peeled and halved
  • 4 medium garlic cloves, peeled
  • 4 bay leaves
  • 4 sprigs of thyme
  • 400-500ml ale

Potatoes

  • 600g waxy potatoes, such as Jersey Royals, scrubbed but left whole
  • 1 large shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 tbsp cider vinegar
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped

Method

Beef

  1. Heat the oven to 150°C fan/Gas Mark 3. In a lidded casserole, season and brown the beef in the oil on all sides then remove to a plate. Add the shallots, carrots, garlic, bay and thyme to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes. Return the beef, pour in 400ml ale and season again.
  2. Cover with a cartouche and lid and cook in the oven for 4-5 hours until tender, turning the beef halfway and adding more ale if needed. Leave to rest for 20 minutes before slicing thickly and serving.

Potatoes

  1. Put the potatoes into a pan of cold salted water, bring to the boil and cook until just tender. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, soak the chopped shallot in the vinegar for 5 minutes, then whisk in the mustard, olive oil and parsley. Season well.
  2. Drain the potatoes and leave them to steam for a couple of minutes, then lightly crush them with a fork. Toss them in the dressing and serve warm or at room temperature.