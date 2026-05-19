British native cattle are often slow grown and pasture fed, which results in excellent flavour. I have particularly enjoyed White Park, Red Poll and Highland in recent years. This is a simple recipe so the character of the beef can shine through. Serves four.

Recipe for ale-braised beef brisket with crushed potatoes Ingredients Beef 1kg rolled beef brisket, featherblade or chuck

2 tbsp oil

200g peeled shallots, halved lengthways

4 large carrots, peeled and halved

4 medium garlic cloves, peeled

4 bay leaves

4 sprigs of thyme

400-500ml ale Potatoes 600g waxy potatoes, such as Jersey Royals, scrubbed but left whole

1 large shallot, finely chopped

2 tbsp cider vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

2 tbsp parsley, finely chopped Method Beef Heat the oven to 150°C fan/Gas Mark 3. In a lidded casserole, season and brown the beef in the oil on all sides then remove to a plate. Add the shallots, carrots, garlic, bay and thyme to the pan and cook for a couple of minutes. Return the beef, pour in 400ml ale and season again. Cover with a cartouche and lid and cook in the oven for 4-5 hours until tender, turning the beef halfway and adding more ale if needed. Leave to rest for 20 minutes before slicing thickly and serving. Potatoes Put the potatoes into a pan of cold salted water, bring to the boil and cook until just tender. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, soak the chopped shallot in the vinegar for 5 minutes, then whisk in the mustard, olive oil and parsley. Season well. Drain the potatoes and leave them to steam for a couple of minutes, then lightly crush them with a fork. Toss them in the dressing and serve warm or at room temperature.