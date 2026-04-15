One of the best ways to support rare native livestock is to put them on our plate. There are several native sheep breeds worth seeking out, including Portland from the south coast of England and Hebridean from Scotland. This recipe showcases these breeds in all their delicious glory, says Philippa Davis. Serves four.

Braised lamb neck with potatoes, spring vegetables and yoghurt Ingredients Lamb 800g lamb neck

2 tbsp rapeseed oil

200g peeled shallots, halved lengthways

2 large garlic cloves, peeled and halved

500ml dry cider Potatoes 800g potatoes

4 tbsp rapeseed oil

1 tbsp ground cumin

2 tbsp sherry vinegar

4 spring onions, trimmed and finely sliced

15g coriander – stalks finely chopped, leaves roughly chopped

½-1 green chilli, deseeded and diced Yoghurt 300g Greek-style yoghurt

1 large garlic clove, crushed with a pinch of salt

20g mint leaves, finely chopped

10g parsley leaves, finely chopped

200g peas

200g asparagus, trimmed and cut into 3cm lengths Method Lamb Season and brown the lamb neck in the oil in a heavy-based pan with a lid over a medium heat. Add the shallots and garlic, cook for 2 minutes then pour in the cider. Cover, reduce the heat and cook gently for 2-3 hours, stirring now and then, until the lamb is tender. Once cooked, leave to rest for 10 minutes before slicing. Potatoes Preheat the oven to 200°C fan/Gas Mark 6. Peel and cut the potatoes into 3cm chunks. Put into a pan of lightly salted water, cook until tender then drain. Leave to steam for a few minutes then shake them in the colander and tip into a roasting tin. Drizzle with the oil, season and roast for about 40 minutes, turning once halfway, until golden. Scatter over the cumin and roast for 5 more minutes. Remove from the oven and spoon over the sherry vinegar, spring onions, coriander and chilli. Yoghurt Mix the yoghurt, garlic, mint and parsley in a bowl and season. Blanch the peas and asparagus in boiling water for 2-3 minutes, drain then stir into the yoghurt. To serve Spread the yoghurt over the base of a serving platter. Top with the potatoes, lamb and lamb juices.