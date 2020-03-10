Pea souper: soup for a flask

Smooth soups are excellent enjoyed from a flask on-the-go. Try Philippa Davis' recipe for pea souper

Something warming in a flask is required for fresh, spring days in the field. Enjoying soup on-the-go requires a smooth blend that is easy to pour and drink. Philippa Davis’ pea souper is simple to make and can be adjusted for an earthier flavour or something sweeter.

For more soups suitable for Stanleys, our parsnip, thyme and honey soup with ginger crisps is perfect for an on-the-go lunch. Take your time with the blender to achieve the delicious, smooth consistency, and serve with ginger crisps on top for supper. Or for a game offering best enjoyed in the field, our game soup is called for when the weather turns inclement. And for even more inspiration to be the picnic envy at your local point-to-point, including soup, sausages rolls and scotch eggs guaranteed to impress, follow how to make the ultimate point-to-point picnic.

PEA SOUPER

Some soups are more suitable for flasks than others. It needs to be smooth and not too think so it is easy to pour and drink. You can make this recipe with yellow split peas, as suggested, which have an earthier flavour, or green split peas, which are sweeter.

Makes 6 servings

2 tbsp olive oil

3 shallots, peeled and roughly chopped

3 cloves garlic, peeled and finely chopped

1 large carrot, peeled and roughly chopped

1 large leek, washed and roughly chopped

1 tsp thyme leaves, finely chopped

3 litres smoked ham stock

300g yellow split peas

In a large pan on a medium heat, add the oil, shallots, garlic, carrot, leek and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and sauté until they begin to soften, about 10 minutes.

In a separate pan, bring the ham stock to a simmer.

Add the peas to the stock.

Bring to a simmer and cook for about 30 minutes or until the split peas are soft.

Purée the soup then check the seasoning, adjusting as necessary, before pouring into your heated flasks.