The Field’s guide on how to pickle walnuts

There's something about a pot of pickled walnuts that harks back to another time; one of the ultimate traditional English pickles. Follow our guide on how to pickle walnuts and add them to your picnic basket to impress your fellow picnickers

How to pickle walnuts is a skill that is worth preserving; they make the perfect accompaniment to a picnic, ploughman’s or a cheese board laden with British blue cheese. Look carefully and you’ll find them littered through the pages of some of our favourite literature. In Charles Dickens’ first novel The Pickwick Papers there’s “a mutton chop and a pickled walnut” and they make an appearance in Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited.

If you have a walnut tree then preserving them is a treat; they will last for years. The shelled walnuts are the older nuts and the young green nuts are the ones that need to be picked for preserving. Harvest the matured nuts when the protective green hull containing the brown nut splits and these will be perfect in a bowl at Christmas time with a nutcracker to hand.

WHEN TO PICK WALNUTS

The immature green fruit required for pickling needs to be harvested in the summer before the shell has formed. Check for the readiness with a pin: stick it in the end where the flower was and if the shell has started to form it will be about a quarter of an inch in.

HOW TO PICKLE WALNUTS

Ingredients for 2kg pickled walnuts

225g salt

1 litre malt vinegar

500g brown sugar

1 tsp allspice

1 tsp cloves

½ tsp cinnamon

½ tsp black peppercorns

1 tbsp fresh grated ginger