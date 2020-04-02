Easter doesn't have to mean spring lamb. Try Philippa Davis' ginger, mint and garlic grilled hogget leg steaks with quick pickled rhubarb for something seasonal and succulent

Spring is an exciting season for the cook, with many fresh ingredients ready to eat. But spring lamb isn’t necessarily one of them. For more inspiration on alternative Easter joints, follow our recipe for stuffed and rolled shoulder of hogget.

GINGER, MINT AND GARLIC GRILLED HOGGET LEG STEAKS WITH QUICK PICKLED RHUBARB

Serves 6

For the rhubarb

200g rhubarb, cut into 1cm lengths

120ml water

120ml cider vinegar

75g granulated sugar

1 dsp fine sea salt

20g fresh ginger, roughly chopped

1 small chilli

2 bay leaves

1 tsp coriander seeds

½ tsp mustard seeds

1 tsp fennel seeds

2 sprigs mint

1 small sprig rosemary

For the steak

6 x 200g leg steaks

Marinade

2 cloves of garlic, finely crushed to a paste with a pinch of salt

1 lemon, zest and juice

20g fresh ginger, finely grated

12 mint leaves, finely sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

This quick pickling method helps keep the wonderful bright-pink rhubarb flavour and crunchy texture.

For the pickled rhubarb, place everything except the rhubarb into a saucepan and slowly bring to the boil.

Place the rhubarb in a sterilised jar and pour over the hot pan contents; leave to cool, then place in the fridge for at least 24 hours.

For the hogget steaks, mix all the marinade ingredients together in a bowl. Toss the marinade onto the leg steaks, cover and leave in the fridge for one hour.

Place a griddle or frying pan on a high heat. Cook the steaks, in batches if needed, on both sides for a couple of minutes — the meat is best served pink.

Serve on warm plates with a few pieces of pickled rhubarb.

Serve with Jersey royal potatoes and buttered greens.