Stuffed and rolled shoulder of hogget. The perfect Easter joint

The season is full of fresh ingredients ready to eat but spring lamb isn't one of them, says Philippa Davis.

Don’t be too hasty when choosing that Easter joint. Spring lamb is a popular choice for the Easter table, in fact it may well be expected. However its popularity often surprises me. Although the meat is tender I find it usually lacks depth of flavour due to its hay and cereal diet. Hogget, however, a sheep aged between one and two years, will still be perfectly succulent and having had time to graze will have developed a more complex and interesting taste.

This recipe for stuffed and rolled shoulder of hogget with warm potato and crème fraîche salad is fantastic for feeding a crowd and ideal if you have a house full over the Easter weekend.

STUFFED AND ROLLED SHOULDER OF HOGGET SERVED WITH WARM POTATO AND CREME FRAICHE SALAD

Serves 8-10

2.5kg deboned hogget shoulder,

plus the bones

2 tbsp olive oil

4 sticks celery

2 red onions, peeled and roughly chopped

5 bay leaves

Small bunch thyme stalks

150ml white wine

Stuffing

125g pinenuts, lightly toasted

20g tarragon, finely chopped

20g thyme leaves (keep the stalks for the lamb), finely chopped

20g mint, finely chopped

10g sage, finely chopped

1 handful washed wild garlic

5 garlic cloves, finely chopped

100g white bread, roughly torn

200g chopped dried figs

1 heaped tbsp soft butter

Warm potato salad

800g Jersey Royals or new potatoes

200g crème fraîche

75g pea shoots or watercress

How to cook hogget shoulder

To make the hogget, first preheat the oven to 170°C/325°F/Gas Mark 3.

In a food processor, blitz all the stuffing ingredients and season.

Lay the shoulder skin-side down and form a stuffing log down the middle. Bring up the sides and tie up to make a roll. Rub the outside of the meat with the olive oil and season.

Place the celery, onions, bay and thyme stalks in the bottom of a roasting dish. Sear the meat on all sides and place in the roasting dish with the wine and

150ml water. Cover with foil and cook for 3½ hours, basting a couple of times while cooking.

Let the hogget rest for 15 minutes then strain off all the liquor, removing the fat, to serve as gravy.

Remove all the string and slice the meat into thick rounds. Serve it with a jug of the cooking liquor to use as gravy and a side of new potato salad.

To make the new potato salad, boil the new potatoes in salted water and drain.

Lightly crush with a masher (you just want to break the skin but keep the shape) then stir through the crème fraîche with a splash of warm hogget liquor. Season and toss through the salad leaves.

You can buy Herdwick hogget here.

This recipe was originally published in 2017 and has been updated.