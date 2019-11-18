Philippa Davis' French mint chocolate mousse is simple and delicious - follow our top tips for a perfect mousse every time

For a cocoa fix that packs a punch, Philippa Davis’ French mint chocolate mousse is an excellent sweet finale to an autumnal supper party. It’s a simple method and easy to make ahead, but follow our top tips to guarantee a perfect mousse every time.

FRENCH MINT CHOCOLATE MOUSSE

French-style chocolate mousses are more intense than the American and English versions, which often have whipped cream or gelatine folded through them. Although there are only a few ingredients – and the mousses are relatively simple to make – it’s important to follow the method. I’ve given a few tips on how to get the best result.

Serves 8

250g dark mint flavoured chocolate

15g salted butter

5 medium organic eggs, separated

3 tbsp soft light brown sugar

To serve

200ml double cream lightly whipped

20g dark mint chocolate

8 mint fondant-filled chocolates

TOP TIPS

Make sure the melted chocolate is left to cool a bit before you add the egg yolks or it will seize up. If this does happen, you can add a teaspoon at a time of boiling water until it loosens.

Whipping the egg whites with the sugar helps to stabilise them and make them more robust for when you have to fold them through the mix.

I always use a piping bag to get the mousse into the glasses as it is by far the neatest way, you just have to be gentle spooning the mix into the piping bag so you don’t lose the air bubbles.

If you prefer, you can use a 70% dark chocolate rather than mint or even something different, such as a chilli or orange flavour.

MAKING THE MOUSSE

Melt the chocolate and butter in heatproof bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water (you don’t need much water as you don’t want it touching the bowl).

Once melted, remove from the heat, whisk gently and leave to cool for five minutes.

When cooled, whisk the egg whites with the sugar until they reach soft peak stage.

Whisk the yolks into the melted chocolate then, in three stages, fold the whisked egg whites into the chocolate.

Carefully place into a piping bag with a wide, round nozzle attached (or freezer zip lock bag with a small corner snipped off) and pipe into eight small serving glasses.

Chill in the fridge for at least 3 hours.

Top with a spoon full of whipped cream, some shavings of chocolate and a few snapped pieces of mint fondant filled chocolates.