Haggis sausage rolls

Every year the day after our Burns Night feast we discuss how delicious haggis is and question why we don’t eat it more often. This irresistible haggis sausage rolls recipe, which uses leftover cooked and cooled haggis, is the perfect incentive to have it at any time of year. For the cheese, you can use one of the many delicious hard varieties made in Scotland, such as Corra Linn: a sheep’s cheese made by Errington in Lanarkshire.

Ingredients

Serves 16

200g haggis, cooked and cooled

100g raw sausage meat

150g Scottish hard cheese, grated

15g parsley leaves, finely chopped

1 x 320g pack chilled ready-rolled all-butter puff pastry

1 egg, lightly beaten

Method

1 Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/Gas Mark 6.

2 In a bowl, break up the haggis with clean hands then mix in the sausage meat, 120g of the cheese and the chopped parsley. Once evenly mixed, compact it together.

3 Unroll the pastry and cut it in half so you have two long rectangles.

4 Divide and form the haggis mix into a log on the rectangles 1½cm from the bottom of the long edge.

5 Fold over the top edge of the pastry to meet the bottom edge and stick them together to form a roll with the help of a little beaten egg. You can use a fork to firmly close the edges and create an attractive pattern.

6 Brush the outside with more beaten egg and then cut a few slits along the top to let the steam out when cooking.

7 Cut each log into 8 and place on a baking sheet. Sprinkle the tops with the rest of the cheese.

8 Bake for 20-25 minutes until golden and piping hot in the centre.

9 Eat warm or at room temperature, served with tomato or brown sauce.