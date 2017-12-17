Keep spirits high this season by always having festive sweets on hand. Philippa Davis' chocolate and Christmas pudding fridge cake is a great way to use the leftovers

Don’t forget about the pud when the time comes to use up the Christmas leftovers. You may be planning turkey sandwiches and curries – but the Christmas pud can be put to excellent use too. Philippa Davis’ chocolate and Christmas pudding fridge cake will even convert the figgy pudding nay-sayers. Finish with festive sprinkles if you aren’t feeling too bah humbug.

Every family is divided by those that say yay and those that say nay to the Christmas pudding. Please those that expect a figgy pudding with the best Christmas pudding and brandy butter recipes – just step away from both the microwave and the shop-bought brandy butter. But don’t let the nay-sayers go hungry. Our log from the black forest is a truly spectacular festive treat. A traditional chocolate yule log mixed with a black forest gateau, it is guaranteed to go down a treat.

And if you already have a festive to-do list as long as your arm (and no army of elves to assist), there’s no shame in a shop-bought pud. The 6 best Christmas puddings are the very best on the shelves this year.

CHOCOLATE AND CHRISTMAS PUDDING FRIDGE CAKE

Even the non Christmas pudding fans love this treat.

150g milk chocolate

150g dark chocolate

100g butter

1 tbsp golden syrup

400g crumbled Christmas pudding

200g roughly crumbled biscuits – this can be a leftover mix of cookies, digestives, ginger nuts, and so on

1 tbsp festive sprinkles (optional)

Line a 20cm x 30cm tin with baking parchment.

In a bain-marie, melt together the chocolate, butter and syrup.

Once melted, whisk together then take off the heat.

Stir in the Christmas pudding and biscuits, and press into the tin. Cover with cling film and chill for two hours then cut into squares. If you are not feeling too bah humbug, decorate with some festive sprinkles.