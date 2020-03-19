Chocolate chaser: boozy hot chocolate

Try Philippa Davis' chocolate chaser for a rich, boozy hot chocolate best enjoyed in the field from a flask

There’s nothing like a boozy hot chocolate enjoyed from a flask on a fresh, spring day in the field. Philippa Davis’ rich and spicy chocolate chaser is hard to beat at the local point-to-point or in the pigeon hide when the weather turns inclement. To maximise on booziness and prevent the alcohol from evaporating while simmering, ensure it is added at the very last stage. And stow a handy hip flask of whisky in the picnic basket for those in need of an added kick.

For more, our jaded apple is inspired by a favourite across the Pond, hot buttered rum. Laced with cognac, this Field favourite is sweet, spicy and best saved for the Stanley. And for even more inspiration, follow The Field’s party spirits. From spiced rum to the Editor’s Ginger Liqueur, prepare to raid the drinks cabinet and fill the glasses darkly.

CHOCOLATE CHASER

This rich, spicy, boozy hot chocolate is guaranteed to keep you on form. We usually take a hip flask of whisky so those who feel they need a mightier kick can add an extra splash to theirs.

6 x 120ml servings

600ml milk

200ml double cream

40g milk chocolate

40g 70% chocolate

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 tbsp caster sugar

1 tsp quality ground coffee

½ fresh red chilli, roughly chopped

6 tbsp whisky

In a pan on a low heat, add the milk, cream, chocolates, cinnamon, sugar, coffee and half the chilli.

Bring to a simmer, give it a good whisk then cook gently with a lid on for five minutes.

Check the balance of flavour; you can add a little more milk if the chocolate is too intense or add more chilli if you want it spicier.

Strain the chocolate into a clean pan, bring the mixture to a simmer then mix in the whisky before pouring into your heated flask.