Jaded apple: best for a flask

Fresh spring days call for something warm to put in a flask. Try Philippa Davis' recipe for sweet and spicy jaded apple

Whether it’s pigeon-shooting, an excursion to the local point-to-point or a brisk walk in the March air, fresh spring days require something warm to put in a flask and take with you. Philippa Davis’ recipe for jaded apple is simple to make in advance and best enjoyed on-the-go. Inspired by hot buttered rum, a favourite across the Pond, this version is laced with cognac. Sweet and spicy, this concoction makes fresh flavours deliciously rich and is best saved for the Stanley.

JADED APPLE

Inspired by hot buttered rum, the popular American drink, I love how in this version, laced with cognac, the richness and sweetness of the butter contrasts well with the fresh flavours of the hot spiced apple juice.

6 x 130ml servings

750ml apple juice

60g butter

6 dsp brown sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

½ nutmeg, grated

150ml cognac

In a pan, bring to a simmer everything apart from the cognac.

Once the butter has melted, add the cognac and heat gently but do not boil.

Check the balance of flavour then pour into your heated flask.

Give the flask a gentle shake before serving as the spices tend to sink to the bottom.