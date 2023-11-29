Best cocktail making kit to mix with

The best cocktail making kit should be sleek, sophisticated and sublime. There is nothing better than a man who can handle his jigger.

In order to mix a good whisky cocktail you need the best cocktail making kit. And a man who can handle his jigger and mix a knee-trembler is useful to have around. Too often the homemade British cocktail is marred by poor preparation, not enough ice and inferior equipment. Even if it’s just an annual champagne cocktail before the hunt ball, an aperitif before lunch or digestif after dinner, the cocktail is an occasion. You might sip at a G&T slumped on the sofa in a dog-haired fleece, but not a Manhattan.

There’s a lingering, seductive scent of Hollywood surrounding cocktails. Perhaps this is because so many of the accoutrements of cocktail making are so tactile and elegant. Many shakers are akin to curvaceous works of art. Connolly has a super range of champagne buckets, cases and glasses – heirloom pieces in the making. The same could be said for Theo Fennell, whose exquisite silver cocktail shaker has a £3750 price tag.

There is an elegance to cocktail-making paraphernalia

We’re huge fans of Life of Riley’s leather mixology box (£795), which contains everything one needs to host a sophisticated soiree.

Cocktail-making kit also makes superb gifts for those who both enjoy making and drinking cocktails. Inkerman of London has an unusual and chic rose gold shaker that can be personalised with the recipients initials.

But you’re on the hunt for larger pieces to really up your cocktail-making game, Jonathan Adler has a stylish array of trolleys, trays and ice buckets. As stated, good ice can make or break or a cocktail, so keep it chilled in something really cool, such as Jonathan Adler’s Berlin ice bucket (£375).

What is attractive about so much cocktail-making kit is its vintage feel so why not embrace that fully? Mark Goodger specialises in such antique pieces, including an art nouveau duck decanter by Hukin & Heath (£1,700). Although delicate, Mark Goodger says they can still be enjoyed as intended: “Some pieces are more delicate than others so care must be taken but it is absolutely worth the effort. The timeless charm of cocktails is mirrored in the vintage allure of shakers and decanters—a poetic dance between classic mixology and the chic sophistication of an era long cherished,” he says.

Enjoying cocktails the easy way

Of course, we’re all for ease. The Cocktail Man help inspire budding mixologists and cocktail enthusiasts make bar grade cocktails in their own home or outside of the bar with its range of cocktail kits. The cocktails are specifically designed to be made by people of any cocktail making ability to ensure ultimate flavour and ease. Premium cocktail kits start from £35.99 for our signature cocktails.

We’re all about the easy life and Claridge’s – as well as selling beautiful shakers and glassware – sells bottles of some of its favourite cocktails, ready mixed. These include its famous negroni. Cheers to that we say.

