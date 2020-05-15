Make whisky appropiate for summer with our guide on how to make a whisky cocktail. Philippa Davis' Reach for the Skye is a delicious blend of whisky, raspberry and mint

Wheel out the whisky for summer with our guide on how to make a whisky cocktail. Use a smoky single malt – if you dare – for Philippa Davis’ Reach for the Skye cocktail, a scrumptious blend of whisky, raspberry and mint.

HOW TO MAKE A WHISKY COCKTAIL

I knew I had reached West Coast Scotland. Sun, rain and mist battled to be the prevailing weather, all within ten minutes. Dark and glistening burns tore through the moody purple heather that carpeted the craggy rocks and my mobile phone signal became as rare and elusive as a golden eagle.

My destination was the Isle of Skye, one of Scotland’s most stunning west coast islands. A place brimming with opportunity to do strenuous activities such as walking, climbing, fishing and boating – I just came for the food. There were several renowned restaurants that I had been longing to try and the local venison, scallops and wild mushrooms had been begging me to eat them. The trip also provided the opportunity for me to visit my first whisky distillery.

I am going to give you a cocktail in honor of my new found deeper appreciation for whisky, try it before the summer is over to make the most of the juicy raspberries. At great expense to my head I tried it with various whiskies and found the west coast peaty /smoky ones like Laphroig or Talikser went stunningly with the raspberries and mint. I am anxious that Scotland may not let me back in if I start sloshing their single malts into cocktails but maybe I could persuade them if I made them one of my Reach for the Skyes.

REACH FOR THE SKYE WHISKY COCKTAIL

Serves two – twice!

Sugar syrup (100g caster sugar, 100g water. Heat the sugar and water in a saucepan until the sugar has dissolved. Leave to cool)

200 ml whisky – a smoky single malt if you dare

juice of one lemon

juice of two limes

In a shaker (I used a kilner jar) add the cooled sugar syrup, whisky, lemon and lime juice, 16 ripe raspberries (or thereabouts), 10 bruised mint leaves (rub them briefly between your hands) and 8 pieces of ice.

Close the lid and shake for at least 30 seconds. The aim is to muddle the raspberries with the rest of the ingredients to get a crimson liquid.

Pour over ice placed in your chosen drinking glass. Add a few fresh raspberries and mint leaves to garnish.