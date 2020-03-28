If you have mastered the standard hedgerow fare, consider something different for next season's hipflask. Follow The Field's guide on how to make carnation vodka

Once you have mastered the standard hedgerow tipples, it is time to look beyond sloe gin and damson vodka. Consider something a little more unusual for next season’s hipflask. Carnation vodka is simple to make, and will certainly make a talking point in the field. Follow our guide on how to make carnation vodka.

For more inspiration, elderberry vodka is a straightforward concoction and will last for months. Elderberries are not grown commercially, so gather them from the hedgerow to create your own liquer. Follow our top tips on how to make elderberry vodka. Or if you simply cannot wait for the elderberries, pick the blossoms and make your very own elderflower cordial. Make sure you pick the blossoms when they are cream, rather than white, and follow our best elderflower cordial recipe. It is a treat to sip in the garden come summertime.

Or create something naughtily boozy for the Stanley, to take with you on a fresh, spring walk in the field. This time of year calls for our sweet and spicy jaded apple. This take on hot buttered rum is laced with cognac. Or for something positively cheering, try our chocolate chaser – it has an added, whisky-induced kick.

HOW TO MAKE CARNATION VODKA

I read somewhere that one can make a concoction out of scented carnations. Is this correct? If so, can you supply a recipe? I already make damson gin and sloe gin.

PM, Surrey

Here’s a drink recipe you could try: combine 250g of scented carnation petals in a large jar with 60g caster sugar, a small cinnamon stick and a single clove. To this, add 1 litre of vodka then seal and shake. Leave in a cool, dark place for a minimum of a month, stirring occasionally. Once the petals have lost their colour, strain and rebottle in a clean, sterilised jar.